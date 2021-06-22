The US Navy performs the first of three explosions in the crash tests of the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford





The aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford undergoes “crash tests” to show whether the ship can withstand combat conditions. (Video: US Navy)

WASHINGTON The US Navy carried out the first of three explosions in the water near the first-in-class aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, initiating the full-ship crash test process on a powered flattop nuclear for the first time in 34 years.

The Navy’s crash test event, the first of its kind on any class of ship since 2016, aims to prove that the new aircraft carrier can withstand a blow in combat. The ship will suffer two more explosions scheduled for June and July, Lt. Cmdr. Desired frame. a Ford spokeswoman told Defense News.

In a crash test, a ship suffered three detonations of 40,000 pound explosive charges that occurred successively closer to the ship, she said. The exact dates for each event depend on sea conditions, weather, marine mammal activity, and other factors.

Aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford conducts the first scheduled explosive event of full-ship crash tests while underway in the Atlantic Ocean on June 18. (MC3 Riley McDowell / US Navy)

Frame said the first explosion, which occurred on June 18 about 100 miles off Palm Coast, Florida, was planned by the Navy on a tight schedule that meets environmental mitigation requirements, respecting known migration patterns of marine life in the test area.

She said the remaining two explosions, which will use the same explosive but occur closer to the water of the ship’s hull, will also take weather and wildlife factors into consideration.

Prior to the explosion, the Navy planned the event using advanced computer modeling methods, testing and analysis to ensure the ship is toughened to withstand combat conditions, and these shock tests provide data used to validate the impact hardness of the vessel, Frame said.

Sign Up to Receive The Drift Sign up for our weekly newsletter to dive deeper into all things navy with David Larter.

Subscribe

Enter a valid email address (please select a country) United States United Kingdom Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Ivory Coast Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guyana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia e Germany Ghana Gibralta r Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People’s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Maurice Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestini Territory in occupied Panama Papua New Guinea By aguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Minor Islands remote United States Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, United States Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Y emen Zambia Zimbabwe

Thank you for your registration!

By providing us with your e-mail, you are signing up for the Early Bird Brief.

Ford Commanding Officer Captain Paul Lanzilotta told reporters aboard the aircraft carrier in May that as you walked around the ship, if you have a keen eye and have been on many aircraft carriers, you will see additional threads and things like that. All of these are connected to sensors and data acquisition systems that were to be used to measure the performance of ships during explosions.

Sailors assigned to Ford’s supply department wear firefighting gear during a general watch exercise June 9. The US Navy uses live explosives for shock testing of new ship models, confirming that warships can meet demanding mission requirements in combat. (MC3 Brett Walker / US Navy)

He said fragile items such as decorations in his cabin in the harbor and elsewhere commemorating the namesake President Gerald Ford, for example, as well as items not intended for combat, would be removed from the ship in advance.

There are things on the ship that we know are not intended for a battle shock scenario, like a commercially purchased printer that you hook up to your computer, he said. These printers weren’t designed to withstand ship crash testing, so they would take them off the ship and save the taxpayer the expense that we already know they would likely incur. It’s a lot of work when you have a ship with 5,000 seats in it, so we have to get all our gear ready.

We were also going to prepare the crew so the crew has to know what to expect, they have to practice their damage control procedures because this is something we all have to be good at, and when we shock the ship, we need to make sure we have the ship in as ready as possible a condition.

The crew was on board during the Friday event and ready to respond to any leak, fire or any other damage that may occur as a result of the explosion. The Navy did not disclose specific information on how the hull handled the explosion, other than saying the event was successful.

Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jinaki Boston, assigned to the Aircraft Carrier Gerald R. Ford Supply Department, reports a mock casualty during a headquarters exercise June 9. (MC3 Brett Walker / US Navy)

The last aircraft carrier to undergo full-ship crash tests was Theodore Roosevelt in 1987. The Cruiser Mobile Bay also underwent crash tests that year. The amphibious assault ship Wasp underwent shock testing in 1990, the Mesa Verde amphibious transport dock in 2008, and the Freedom Milwaukee variant littoral combat ship and the Independence variant LCS Jackson in 2016.

Crash tests are generally not performed on first class ships, although the Wasp was first in its class of LHD and performed the test, but Congress asked the Navy to put the Ford, which has been delivered to the Navy years after its original schedule, through testing as soon as possible after testing and postpartum testing.

Once the crash tests are complete, Ford will enter a maintenance period expected to last six months, during which any damage caused by the impacts will be repaired and the latest computer and system upgrades will be installed before the ship does begin training for its first deployment, which will take place. from 2022.

Sailors assigned to the Ford Brace for Shock during a headquarters exercise June 8. (MC3 Angel Thuy Jaskuloski / US Navy) Sailors assigned to the Ford assemble at their respective life raft stations during an abandoned ship training evolution in the ship’s hangar on June 8 (MC3 Angel Thuy Jaskuloski / US Navy)





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos