Dunkin ‘Uses Coke Marketing Vet As US Marketing Director After Two-Year Search





Dive Brief: Dunkin ‘has appointed Rafael Acevedo as US marketing director after a nearly two-year search for the post previously held by Tony Weisman, according to an announcement. The appointment, which takes effect immediately, oversees brand marketing, product innovation, field marketing, advertising and digital marketing initiatives and reports directly to Dunkin President Scott Murphy, who also heads the category. drinks and snacks from parent company Inspire Brands. Acevedo will also work closely with Dunkin’s operations team to bridge the gap between marketing and sales. Acevedo has over two decades of industry experience and previously worked at The Coca-Cola Company, where he last oversaw the marketing of the beverage giant’s tea portfolio. He becomes Dunkin ‘CMO as the company navigates a pandemic reopening that has changed consumer expectations for QSRs. Dive overview:

Dunkin ‘is bringing a new CMO just as the U.S. economy begins to reopen on a large scale thanks to advances in COVID-19 vaccinations. In the ad, Acevedo was noted for its revitalization and innovation work with brands, notably through the relaunch of Diet Coke in 2018, with the aim of better reaching millennial shoppers.

At Dunkin ‘, the executive will need to report on how consumer habits have been reshaped by the pandemic, such as the more widespread adoption of mobile and digital ordering channels. Dunkin invested heavily in these areas before the health crisis, but it is a space that has only gained in competitiveness. Separately, the restaurant category is overcoming the difficulties of hiring enough workers to meet returning consumer demand, putting QSR marketers in an awkward position.

Acevedo is the first executive to serve as Dunkin’s chief marketing officer in the United States since the brand was acquired by Arby’s and Sonic owner Inspire Brands for $ 11.3 billion last year. Former Dunkin Marketing Director Tony Weisman helped modernize the chain’s image, including a rebranding that removed “Donuts” from the name in recognition of a more diverse menu. Weisman also led bigger bets on mobile and digital offerings which have only grown in importance in Dunkin’s marketing since his departure in late 2019.

Dunkin ‘took several steps to align its marketing more clearly with digital and data-driven operations over the past year. One of the most important was the creation of a position of Chief Digital Officer and Strategy, and with it, a new team dedicated to digital engagement. Philip Auerbach, who was appointed chief digital and strategy director last summer, parted ways with the company in early 2021, according to his LinkedIn page. He’s been the business manager of the dating app Bumble since January. Restaurant Dive’s sister post, Marketing Dive, has reached out to Dunkin ‘to comment on the current state of its digital engagement team and will update this story pending a response.

Meanwhile, Dunkin’s recent marketing efforts have underscored its qualities as a lifestyle brand that caters to die-hard fans. For Valentine’s Day, he turned some of his drive-thru lanes into experiences where couples could get married or renew their wedding vows, as the regular celebrations were led by COVID-19. In May, the chain launched a limited-edition collaboration with millennial-favorite paint brand Backdrop, inspired by its pink and orange color palette.

Inspire Brands also recently revamped some of Dunkin’s agency relationships. In February, the company appointed Publicis Groupe as its go-to media agency covering media planning and buying for Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin ‘, Jimmy John’s and Sonic. The advertising group’s Zenith and Digitas stores run a newly formed unit called the Inspired Media Engine on the account.

