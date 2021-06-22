UK expands pension sector consolidation to 5 billion plan





The UK’s work pension system, with assets of up to £5 billion, will face merger pressures as the government plans to secure billions of pounds of retirement cash to boost economic recovery and improve the performance of savers.

The government last year announced plans to put a defined contribution pension scheme with assets of up to £100 million to a rigorous member value test to “justify its continued existence”.

A fiduciary of a scheme that does not pass the test must, in most circumstances, take immediate action to finalize the plan and transfer members and their benefits to the larger scheme.

Pensions Secretary Guy Opperman announced on Monday that he wanted to go “faster” by expanding testing with an asset plan of up to £5 billion among a set of options to drive consolidation in the sector.

“We know that in other countries, such as Australia, size is the biggest driver for achieving value for money for savers and ultimately better retirement outcomes,” Opperman said as he announced consultations on the proposal.

“Further integration will bring better outcomes for our members through better governance and greater investment in illiquid assets.”

Illegal assets are investments that cannot be easily traded, such as property or wind power plants.

Since 2012, the number of defined contribution schemes in the UK with no guaranteed severance pay has risen to 1,500. This expansion was driven by a government policy in which more than 10 million workers are automatically enrolled in company retirement plans by employers.

On Monday, the government also invited comments on how to “incentivize” the merger of hundreds of schemes with assets between £100m and £5bn.

recommendation

Opperman said there are “fantastic opportunities” for larger, better-managed plans to invest in the UK. In innovation, infrastructure and clean growth – underpinned by the UK’s net zero emissions target.

“You can’t grasp these opportunities with both hands unless you quickly integrate enough plans,” Opperman said in a consultation document released on Monday.

“It is important to move faster. This will ensure that savers don’t miss out, but it will also help the UK recover for the better.”

Another option that has emerged from the six-week consultation is for The Pensions Regulator to give them “greater” powers to act where there is “evidence of poor governance/performance.”

Industry experts said the government could force a merger if nudge tactics prove ineffective.

“The closure could have consequences,” said Joe Dabrowski, deputy director of policy for the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association, which represents 1,300 workplace pension schemes.

“If the intention is to speed up consolidation and the nudge introduced at the bottom of the market doesn’t work, then we’ll need a strong means of getting the merger going faster.”

The government said it was asking the industry to work together and was open to solutions that could improve member performance.

The plan to create a mega-pension pool was announced the day the government announced that it would push ahead with a proposal to ease the limit on how much work pensions pay to fund managers starting in October. This can increase the trustee’s investment in sectors such as private equity that charge performance fees.

Increased investment by private equity and venture capital in innovative businesses is considered essential to the recovery of the country’s economy.

