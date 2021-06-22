Four Americans head to Tokyo as Olympic qualifiers wrap up after US Open





Men’s Olympic teams were established after the US Open, with Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Sc Chaudele and Bryson DeChambeau qualifying for the US team.

This will mark four different American players than those who competed in the 2016 Games.

I’m so excited. Obviously it’s a little consolation not to win here this week, but I’m going to go play, Morikawa said on Sunday. It’s gonna be one of the best things of my life. Thinking I was an amateur two years ago, literally two years ago, and being on that team and going to Tokyo makes me smile. I am really excited.

Men’s Olympic ranking of the United States finalized for Tokyo

A country was allowed to have up to four representatives if they were all in the top 15 of the ranking. Apart from that, countries were allowed a maximum of two players to fill the field of 60.

The men’s competition will take place on July 29 and August 1 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan. There will be three new medalists since the 2016 trio (Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar) failed to qualify this time around.

One of the new players on the pitch will be Italy’s Guido Migliozzi, tied for fourth at the US Open.

I grew up watching the Olympics on television. Being able to compete in the Olympics is a dream come true, he said. It will be another monster week. Lots of feelings, lots of vibes, I can’t wait. “

Here’s a quick look at some of the top teams for the 72-hole stroke play tournament (the rosters include those who have committed to play):

we

Justin ThomasCollin MorikawaBryson DeChambeauXander Sc Chaudele

Spain

Jon Rahm Rafa Cabrera Bello

Britain

Tyrrell Hatton Paul Casey

South Africa

Garrick HiggoChristiaan Bezuidenhout

South Korea

Sungjae ImSi Woo Kim

Australia

Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman

Japan

Hideki Matsuyama Rikuya Hoshino

Complete list of qualifiers

1. Jon Rahm (ESP) 2. Justin Thomas (United States) 3. Collin Morikawa (United States) 4. Xander Sc Chaudele (United States) 5. Bryson DeChambeau (United States) 6. Rory McIlroy (IRL) 7. Tyrrell Hatton (GBR) 8 Viktor Hovland (NOR) 9. Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 10. Paul Casey (GBR) 11. Abraham Ancer (MEX) 12. Sungjae Im (KOR) 13. Cameron Smith (AUS) 14. Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 15. Corey Conners (CAN) 16. Victor Perez (FRA) 17. Garrick Higgo (RSA) 18. Shane Lowry (IRL) 19. Marc Leishman (AUS) 20. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 21. Si Woo Kim (KOR) 22. Carlos Ortiz (MEX) 23. Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 24. Sebastin Muoz (COL) 25. Guido Migliozzi (ITA) 26. Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 27. Rikuya Hoshino (JPN) 28. Antoine Rozner (FRA) 29. Thomas Detry (BEL) 30. Alex Noren (SWE) 31. Thomas Pieters (BEL) 32. Kalle Samooja (FIN) 33. Matthias Schwab (AUT) 34. Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN) 35.Sami Valimaki (FIN) 36. Jazz Janewattananond (THA) 37. Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 38. Francesco Molinari (ITA) 39. Henrik Norlander (SWE) 40. Rafa Ca brera Bello (ESP) 41. Mito Pe reira (CHI) 42. Joachim B Hansen (DEN) 43. Rory Sabbatini (SVK) 44. Sepp Straka (AUT) 45. Joost Luiten (NED) 46. Ryan Fox (NZL) 47 . CT Pan (TPE) 48. Adrian Meronk (POL) 49. Maximilian Kieffer (GER) 50. Juvic Pagunsan (PHI) 51. Wil Besseling (NED) 52. Ondrej Lieser (CZE) 53. Scott Vincent (ZIM) 54. Gunn Charoenkul (THA) 55. Hurly Long (GER) 56. Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR) 57. Rafael Campos (PUR) 58. Gavin Kyle Green (MAS) 59. Carl Yuan (CHN) 60. Kristian K Johannessen (NOR)

