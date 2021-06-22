Why cash-rich private equity is haggling in the UK | private equity





This year, private equity takeover bids have become so commonplace that even investment bankers are starting to get tired. Another week, another private equity offering, is how Canaccord Genuity analysts reacted to weekend news about their approach to Morrisons.

Supermarkets have rejected US buying firms Clayton, Dubilier & Rice’s $5.5 billion bid, but investors are expecting a bid war. It’s not the only one, as the private equity outfit sits on a huge pile of cash looking to the UK.

According to data firm Dealogic, the private equity firm has announced 113 deals for UK companies (both acquisitions and minority stakes) with a combined value of 23.3 billion as of 2021. That’s the fastest trading speed since 2007, right before the financial crisis, he said.

They come thick and fast. On Monday, Texas-based private equity firm Lone Star Global put up one of these offers, saying it would give UK aircraft parts maker Senior $833 million. Another American company, Bridgepoint, said it will acquire a minority stake in Itsu, an Asian-inspired food chain.

A quick guide to private equity bids for UK companies since the start of the Covid crisis

US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rices is the latest in a bid for a UK company from a private equity firm since the outbreak of the pandemic, an approach that supermarket chain Morrison quickly refused to take over.

Asda

Billionaire brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa acquired TDR Capital and a majority stake in the supermarket chain for a leveraged purchase of 6.8 billion.

UDG Healthcare

The FTSE 250 Pharmaceutical Industry Services Group agreed to a 2.6 billion takeover offer from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in May.

LV =

The life insurer, originally known as Liverpool Victoria, has agreed to sell to Bain Capital for a 530m contract.

Vectura group

The UK pharmaceutical company focused on inhaled medicines agreed in May to acquire global investment firm Carlyle Group for $955 million.

John Lang

Last May, KKR agreed to acquire a UK infrastructure investor in a deal worth around 2 billion won.

St. Modwen

The Real Estate Investment and Development Group has agreed to take over by Blackstone for a $1.2 billion deal.

McCarthy and Stone

Nursing home experts have accepted an offer to take over from Lone Star worth around 650m in 2020.

Wolseley

CD&R completed the 308m acquisition of the plumbing and heating company in February.

AA

The roadside support group has agreed to a 219m takeover offer from TowerBrook and Warburg Pincus, and also agreed to invest 380m in a large debt pile.

Ah Greco

The power equipment supplier accepted a 2.3 billion acquisition bid from I Squared Capital and TDR Capital in March.

Bon Leisure

Even Butlins got caught up in the private equity craze earlier this year when Blackstone acquired owner Bourne Leisure.

Thank you for your feedback.

Morrisons competitor Asda last week received regulatory approval for a debt-funded takeover from British billionaire brother Issa and private equity firm TDR Capital. Other UK companies that private equity has acquired in 2021 include St Modwen Properties, private jet company Signature Aviation, fund managers Sanne and Equiniti, and infrastructure investor John Laing.

Private equity buyers invest money on behalf of investors, such as pension funds, and often borrow debt to finance takeover transactions. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from small and private takeover companies to gate savages like KKR and Blackstone. Whether the target board agrees.

What happens after an acquisition often highlights private equity. Private equity houses typically aim to reverse their investments in three to five years, either through a sale or stock market listing, meaning they can focus on how to generate quick returns rather than long-term investments.

One of the controversial strategies is to eliminate costs, often in the form of duplication, and the other is to find assets to sell. Susannah Streeter, an analyst at investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown, stressed that Morrisons’ buyers can sell and re-rent the store. Sales and lease agreements can be an easy way for a company to raise funds to finance growth, or a quick way for owners to generate cash for dividends.

Another common characteristic is the dependence on debt to finance the acquisition. The situation for private equity funds after the 2008-09 financial crisis has matured after central banks have printed money through quantitative easing, cutting interest rates and lowering borrowing costs even further.

Last year, despite a brief pause at the beginning of the pandemic, activity surged as central banks intervened to support markets. According to data from consulting firm Bain, $592 billion (425 billion) of buyout deals were completed worldwide, up 8% in 2019 despite the pandemic.

Amid the global glut of private equity, the UK has earned a reputation for bargaining possible, in part due to its unique UK situation.

Neill Keaney, a debt analyst at credit rating agency Creditsights, said UK companies are very much in the crosshairs of foreign suitors because Brexit is weighing on valuations and stock prices.

UK companies’ attractiveness to foreign buyers was helped by the pound’s weakness last year, with some recovering against the US dollar due to the same Brexit uncertainty.

The takeover of British companies has fueled fears of a series of costly corporate failures as corporate debt catches up with them. But mobilizing political action against private equity has been tricky, in part because the government encourages investments that can save struggling businesses.

Conservatives have so far withheld tax increases aimed at capital gains loopholes, meaning that private equity income that holds interest is taxed much less than normal income.

Labor is reviewing policies on private equity bids and may consider asking the acquiring company to provide details prior to the acquisition on how it will continue to fund its business plan, how it will treat its employees, and commitments like pensions.

Sign up for your daily Business Today email

Private equity funds charge investors as high as 20% of their returns in exchange for outperforming other investment classes, but there are signs they are struggling to provide it. According to a study by Josh Lerner of Harvard Business School and Bain, private equity returned 15.3% annually for the decade through June 2019, which is 15.5% offered by investing in the S&P 500, the leading benchmark for US publicly traded companies. slightly behind. .

A report by JP Morgan released last week suggests that fundraising could be slow. Dry powder money raised by private equity groups but not yet spent hit an all-time high at the end of 2020 as investors such as pension funds and insurers struggle to find investments that yield enough returns.

Bank analysts wrote: It could shift from the low-credit, low-volatility environment that has greatly benefited the private equity market in recent years to an environment with higher long-term funding costs and higher volatility. . It could hint that the era of easy money for private equity is counting.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos