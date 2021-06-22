US Track & Field Trials Day 4: Live Updates, Results, Highlights





Reigning 800m world champion Donavan Brazier is looking to make his first Olympic team in Sunday’s final (8:28 p.m. ET), requiring a top-three spot.

The final will be hotly contested, as the special distance always is, and the 24-year-old is set to be challenged by Bryce Hoppel, fourth at the 2019 World Championships; Isaiah Jewett, 2021 NCAA Champion; 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Clayton Murphy; and 2017 World Championships team member Isaiah Harris.

Brazier broke Johnny Gray’s 34-year-old American record when he won his world title in 2019, with a time of 1: 42.34.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan native has been a record-breaking machine since he started competing. As a junior in high school, he broke the state record in 1: 48.61, then in his first collegiate race in 2016, he broke the US junior indoor record in 1: 45.92. The following outdoor season, he broke the college record in 1: 43.55 and then turned pro. He finished 19th overall at the 2016 American Trials.

Prior to this year’s practice, Brazier had yet to run under 1:45 outdoors with just one race under his belt starting in May. He also ran a 1500m in late April at Hayward Field.

Brazier (1: 45.00), Brannon Kidder (1: 45.06) and Harris (1: 45.25) were the top qualifiers in Friday’s first round. Hoppel (1: 46.00), Harris (1: 46.16) and Jewett (1: 46.18) were the top qualifiers in Saturday’s semi-final.

It’s been almost half a century since the United States won an Olympic gold in the men’s 800m. Dave Wottle last won the title at the Munich Games in 1972.

