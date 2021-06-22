US Open 2021: Jon Rahm collecting major titles seems inevitable after securing first place at Torrey Pines





LA JOLLA, Calif. There is a mistake that is made when good golfers win big championships. Immediately the question in this world becomes, “But wait, how many more majors can he earn?” “Instead of staying in the moment, the moment is projected onto the future canvas of this sport.

However, Jon Rahm is not just a good golfer. It is an elite. He is possibly the best of a group of world famous golfers. He wins with a 10% clip, which depending on what window of time you want to watch for different players is some of the best numbers in the post-Tiger Woods era. Currently, Rory McIlroy Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas are at 8%. Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth are at 7%. Rahm clearly stands out in a star group.

Among the top 150 golfers in the world today, Rahm has the second-best career tee-to-greens (only McIlroy has been better), according to Data Golf. However, Rahm is by far the best putter of the top 10. It has no holes. There are other guys who don’t have holes (Patrick Cantlay, Xander Sc Chaudele), but Rahm is able to cash in his fluidity through statistical silos in the form of wins in a way other golfers are all about. simply unable to do. It has a holistic – and intangible – sense of the moment that is both a vague reference made by sports writers and also the most obvious thing in the world if you watch sports.

When asked if this major tournament was just a matter of time for Rahm, four-time major tournament winner McIlroy confirmed.

“Yeah, sure,” he said. “100 percent. And he’s obviously been successful here on this golf course. I don’t think there is a golf course where he can’t be successful. He’s such a good player. was a great champion on hold. It was a matter of time. “

Now Rahm knows what it’s like to win a major in one of the first ones he’s really fought in. His eight top-10s in the majors are a bit of a mirage. In fact, one of them (at the US Open 2019) got his fellow writer, Will Gray, to invent the great term “Wikipedia top 10” as in a top 10 which will look better on his Wikipedia page than ‘it didn’t appear in real life (Rahm never played in 2019 and moved to T3 following a meaningless Sunday 68).

A win at the US Open doesn’t unlock all future majors, of course, as there is still the question of all those other Hall of Fame golfers to deal with. There is also the fact that Rahm is aging and settling in life. It can help or hurt you on the course, but you very rarely stay the same. Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington spoke about it at the PGA Championship at Kiawah last month, and it’s something I’ve thought about a lot since then.

“As you gain more experience, you lose your innocence,” Harrington said. “I guess if you draw a chart there is a point of equilibrium where you have a certain amount of experience and a certain amount of innocence and enthusiasm. As you get older and get all of that experience, on paper people might think you get better with experience. But like I said you’ve seen a few things you know in your game that you probably never wanted to see, so you sort of lose that little bit, I guess, of innocence. It’s not all that’s cracked up to be to have experience. “

It will be intriguing to see how Rahm, who is only 26 years old and has only played 122 OWGR events during his career, absorbs these ideas over the years. What it has going for it is how mature and settled it already seems. He spoke of his son’s Father’s Day Sunday as someone who had been a dad for a decade instead of just 10 weeks.

“He won’t remember any of this because he is only 10 weeks old, but I remember it,” Rahm said. “I hope that in the future he can become someone proud of his father. I hope I can set this example.”

Predicting the future makes no sense in golf, especially with the big leagues where we are apparently handing out two or three times as many majors as there actually are to players (of course JT will win seven, but Spieth will win some. probably nine and Rory will still probably catch Jack). The majors are special because there are so few of them.

Things can break down in some ways as well. These guys mostly have very similar winning percentages and very different major championship totals. Still, all of the metrics put forward suggest that Rahm is the most likely player in the world not to sit in a single major in the next 15 or 20 years of his career.

I asked the folks at Data Golf about him recently, and one of their founders, Matthew Courchene, said, “Other than Tiger he’s had the best start to his career (in terms of strokes won) of all the young players of the past two decades. “They put his likely major total at 2.3, which maybe seems a little low until, again, you remember how little of that stuff there and how many amazing players are in their prime right now.

Personally, I think Rahm earns more than that. I think three or four or maybe five are at stake. I don’t think of Justin Thomas or Bryson DeChambeau or Collin Morikawa, but I think of Rahm. He is part of the elite, but he is underestimated as an elite player for several reasons. He’s winning at the world level, far from the PGA Tour when some of us don’t pay so much attention to it. He is so young and has performed in so few events. To put that in perspective, Rahm has played over 100 fewer events than Jordan Spieth and has three fewer wins (two if you count his Memorial earlier this summer).

Sunday was special, and Rahm said it later. He said after the first few holes he could smell something in the air. It could be written off as mere rhetorical athletes, in hindsight, to try to explain how they accomplished what they accomplished. But I felt it too. These last holes seemed inevitable. As soon as he pitched the putt on No 17, it looked like No 18’s was going before he even hit his tee shot.

Rahm has an aura around him. Maybe part of it is the quality “cannot be measured by any number of strokes won” that he possesses. As he and the atmosphere of the Pacific Ocean argued over those final two holes, as he screamed like Novak Djokovic after winning a tie-breaker against Rafa Nadal deep in an event in the grand slam, its present inevitability resembled future inevitability. We’ve seen this reaction so much already in his still mature career. Certainly (although nothing in golf is for sure!) This was just the first of many major knockout shots worn by the best of all the best players in this game.

