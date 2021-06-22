UK government borrowing eased as recovery helps tax cuts | government borrowing





The government borrowed less than expected as the reopening of the economy in May led to a surge in shops and higher VAT and fuel tax revenues.

According to official statistics, borrowings in May were 24.3 billion, a decrease of 4.2 billion from the OBR’s 28.5 billion estimate.

This was the second-lowest borrowing total in May since records began in 1993, but 19.4 billion less than in May 2020, when the impact of the first conon virus shutdown was reflected in public finances.

Analysts said a stronger-than-expected economic rebound this year would bring Rishi Sunak a windfall of 30 billion compared to the current fiscal year’s OBR forecast.

Statistics Korea warned that the figure is an estimate that is more likely to be revised than during the previous period due to difficulties in data collection during the pandemic.

But the Treasury is likely to be cheered by a central government collection that came in in May. This is 56.9 billion, well above the OBR 55.2 billion forecast.

VAT and PAYE income tax receipts were 1.8 billion and 800m higher, respectively, than OBR expected. Fuel tax revenue increased by 77% from 4.2 billion in May 2020.

Central government spending of 81.8 billion was lower than OBR’s estimate of 84.8 billion, mainly because quarterly subsidies to the self-employed were less than expected.

The deficit in spending by local governments and public enterprises was higher than expected by OBR, which led to increased borrowing.

Samuel Tombs, UK chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said better figures for May will not dampen OBR’s judgment that the UK economy will take a long-term blow to GDP growth of 3%. Taxes go up.

He mentioned the unprecedented departure of foreign workers last year, the imminent shaking of the labor market ending the dormancy regime, and the collapse of large-scale capital expenditures (capital expenditures).

Tombs added: So we still think the government will have to stick with its plan to raise the corporate tax in 2023 and freeze existing standards to raise the real income tax rate to ensure that public borrowings fall below 4% of GDP. Mid 2020s.

ONS said in its calculations, public sector net borrowings, excluding public-owned banks, was estimated at 292.2 billion through March of the previous year, down 1.1 billion from its preliminary estimate last month. After unprecedented spending by the NHS and other government departments to combat the pandemic, it has the highest debt levels since its 1946 fiscal year record began.

KPMG’s senior economist Michal Stelmach said public finance would benefit from the scrapping of the lagging plan over the next few months.

Spending will continue to recover in the coming months as the economy absorbs more workers in the reopening phase, he said.

The dormant plan, which OBR expects to save nearly 50 billion dollars this fiscal year, is likely to fall short of this forecast because of growing demand for its employees and some businesses returning unused cash to Excheckers.

