Naturalized American Citizen of Ethiopia Arrested for Fraudulent Obtaining of Citizenship | Takeover bid





A Georgian has been arrested on criminal charges linked to allegations that he lied to obtain US citizenship.

According to the indictment, which was unsealed after the arrest, Mezemr Abebe Belayneh, 65, of Snellville, served as a civilian interrogator at a makeshift prison in Dilla, Ethiopia, for a period in the late of the 1970s known as the Red Terror. While in prison, Abebe ordered and participated in severe physical abuse and interrogation of prisoners held on the basis of their political beliefs. The indictment alleges that Abebe illegally obtained American citizenship, to which he was not entitled, by covering up his involvement in the Red Terror when he falsely claimed that he had not persecuted anyone because of his political views and had never committed a crime for which he had not been arrested.

Human rights violators do not have a home in the United States, said Acting Deputy Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division. No matter how much time has passed, the Department of Justice will find and prosecute those who committed atrocities in their home country and covered them up to enter the United States.

U.S. laws are designed to provide refuge for victims of human rights violations and to exclude those who commit them, said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine for the Northern District of Georgia. The accused alleged lies through its immigration and naturalization process overturned that system. We commend our law enforcement partners at the Department of Homeland Security and the dedicated team at the Department of Justice who work tirelessly to ensure that individuals such as the accused do not have a safe haven in our communities.

Abebes’ lies and horrific acts of the past have thankfully returned to haunt him, said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. From now on, he will have to be accountable. Thanks to the excellent work of the officers and agents involved in this case as well as our law enforcement partners, justice will be served.

Abebe is charged with two counts of illegally obtaining naturalization. The maximum penalty for each count is 10 years in prison. In the event of a conviction, a judge in a federal district court will determine the sentence after considering US sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A conviction would also result in the automatic revocation of Abebes’ U.S. citizenship.

Homeland Security Investigations The Atlanta field office investigation and coordination was provided by the Center for Human Rights Violations and War Crimes (HRVWCC). Established in 2009, the HRVWCC supports government efforts to identify, locate and prosecute perpetrators of human rights abuses in the United States, including those known or suspected to have participated in persecution, war crimes, genocide, torture, extrajudicial killings, female genital mutilation, and the use or recruitment of child soldiers.

Trial attorneys Jamie Perry and Patrick Jasperse of the Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section (HRSP) of the Criminal Division and Assistant to the United States Attorney Jessica Morris of the United States District Attorney’s Office North Georgia are pursuing the case, with the help of HRSP’s senior historian, Dr. Christophe Hayden.

Members of the public with information on former human rights violators in the United States are encouraged to contact U.S. law enforcement via the HSItip line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE (1 -866-347-2423) or his online advice. form at www.ice.gov/tips.

An indictment is only an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos