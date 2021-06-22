Violent march in city as private equity raid on British companies





If successful, private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice’s attempt to acquire supermarket chain Wm Morrison’s would be one of the UK’s largest leveraged buyouts since the 2008 crisis.

It will also limit the six-month period of frenzy that has sparked a fierce move in the City of London, with private equity traders announcing bids for UK listed companies at the fastest pace in over 20 years.

Pressure from the buy-out industry has begun to counter bullish traders sitting on record-size cash, which traditional fund managers, who have started to talk publicly about acquisitions, claim some objections are unreasonable. UK corporate boards are stuck in the middle by narrowing the lines between the two groups at a time when Brexit and the pandemic have brought many businesses to a standstill, making it more difficult to agree on a fair valuation.

“There is a private equity attack going on right now,” said James Henderson, Janus Henderson’s fund manager, of British companies.

Buyout groups are “acquiring companies that are listed too cheaply” in “transactions that don’t pay. [shareholders] said Rupert Krefting, head of corporate finance and management at M&G.

CD&R is expected to go ahead with a bid for Morrison’s this week, despite a £8.7 billion offer rejected and criticism from its 10th largest shareholder, Legal and General Investment Management.

Downgraded from London’s leading corporate FTSE 100 index this year, Morrison’s is one of 13 publicly traded companies that private equity has implemented since the beginning of the year, the highest since 1999. Three times in last year and in 2019, it shows the figures for Refinitiv.

Overall, private equity bids for UK listed companies reached £21 billion this year, according to Refinitiv. Businesses have already made 345 bids for UK businesses, including privately owned ones, the highest since records began in 1984.

For acquiring companies, they have the ideal combination of cheap debt and significant interest in alternative investments, giving them access to large amounts of cash.

At the same time, the UK stock market struggled to recover from the Brexit vote and took a bigger hit during last year’s pandemic sell-off, lowering valuations and creating opportunities for the buying group.

However, some fund managers are concerned that the board is approving the deal too cheaply. They worry about how the shift from public to private equity could affect the future of jobs, pensions, public services, and businesses.

The £1.2 billion offer for real estate firm St Modwen, which has been involved in the redevelopment of London’s New Covent Garden Market by US buying firm Blackstone, which has maintained a steady presence in the stock market for over 30 years, is an example of a heated battle.

Morrison’s is one of 13 publicly traded companies that private equity has launched since the beginning of the year. © Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

Henderson said he had spoken to the company’s board of directors about his concerns about a deal that shareholders are expected to vote on next month.

“Premium alone is not enough,” he said. St Modwen’s teenage shareholder, Janus Henderson, has sold a third of his stake in St Modwen in recent weeks, but one person close to the matter said it had nothing to do with the deal.

JO Hambro, one of St Modwen’s largest investors, also recently said he opposed the Blackstone bid, while M&G Investments and Allianz Global Investors denounced plans to sell UDG Healthcare, listed on FTSE 250 to CD&R last month. Schroders criticized shipping company FirstGroup in May for selling its US business to Swedish acquisition group EQT.

Infrastructure investor John Laing, electricity supplier Aggreko, car breakdown services AA and bond collector Arrow Global are among the UK publicly traded companies that agreed to a private equity deal last year.

The senior FTSE 250 aerospace and defense group, currently targeted by US group Lone Star, ran the offer on Monday after an initial approach was completely rejected.

Richard Marwood, investment manager at Royal London Asset Management, said the departure of public works, particularly specialists like Signature Aviation, could make the UK market less attractive. “The problem is that the business we are getting is [through IPOs] It’s better than what we’re losing. It has not been proven yet,” he said.

M&G’s Krefting added that the rise in acquisition attempts is “a bad outcome for shareholders, especially since these private equity firms can enjoy leverage, tax benefits and lower requirements for financial, environmental, social and governance disclosures.” I did.

Private equity firms have faced criticism that the cost-cutting models they sometimes use reduce service quality and investment, especially in critical public sectors such as water, senior care and daycare.

Nick Hood, an analyst at Opus Restructuring and Insolvency, said there are risks “when risky financial models are applied to industries that provide critical services.”

The Private Equity lobby group, the British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association, aims to provide “more scrutiny and better reporting,” many of its members say. [ESG] It has outperformed the public market.”

The BVCA said private equity provides value and long-term support to the businesses it invests in and creates jobs across the country.

It added that the board is not obligated to accept the offer and shareholders can challenge it if they feel the company is undervalued, he added.

US acquisition firm Blackstone’s £1.2 billion offer for St Modwen is an example of a heated battle. © Mark Abramson/Bloomberg

Nonetheless, private equity management is frustrated by shareholder resistance. “If you think this stock is worth so much more, why not buy more?” A senior member of an acquisition group who approached a UK-listed company said:

“You sit around doing nothing, and if someone offers you a price for your stock, other shareholders will be happy to accept it. You complain.”

Piers Prichard Jones, co-head of M&A practice at London-based law firm Freshfields, argued that the board was “pushing hard deals” with private equity bidders.

“There are a lot of bids that are now being rejected privately, and shareholders don’t see it,” he said. “Assessing what fair value is for many companies has been more difficult since the financial crisis than it is now.”

Sanne, a fund services firm listed on FTSE 250, rejected Cinven’s four approaches before agreeing to discuss a potential £1.4 billion takeover this month.

The number of publicly traded companies has skyrocketed along with the push for private equity funds to privately place companies. 31 companies went public this year in the UK, raising $11.8 billion from 4 in the same period last year and 11 in 2019.

Private equity executives generally do not challenge the board with hostile takeover bids. However, some personally wonder if such a tactic can make a comeback in the face of pressure to deploy funds.

“Certainly closer to the subject of discussion than before,” said Prichard Jones. “There are steps that can be made public to persuade the board to get a nomination prior to a hostile offer, which is more likely in private equity houses than being completely hostile.”

Still, they may struggle to get shareholders who “do not carry over” to low offers, said James Thorne, fund manager at Columbia Threadneedle.

Henderson also said that investors will “fight harder for price” as it becomes more difficult for investors to find new stocks to replace undisclosed stocks. “It will be more difficult for private equity in the future.”

