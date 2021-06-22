1-4-4: A new PRRS threat in the US pork industry





Following the emergence of 2020, a new strain 1-4-4 of PRRS continues to cause problems in the United States this year. The mortality of sows and piglets has been reported to be extremely high.

A new strain 1-4-4 of the porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRS) lineage C that emerged in early 2020 in the United States is entering its second wave of infection for 2021, primarily in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Dr Cesar Corzo, associate professor at the University of Minnesota, explained: It was first detected in early 2020, then went undetected for 5 or 6 months, detected again in the summer 2020, then there was another lull until we saw a big epidemic in October-January 2020-2021.

A finishing barn in southern Minnesota. -Photo: Vincent ter Beek

He went on to say: We had more cases again in April and May, which we are talking about in the 2nd wave. Based on our data, we currently have around 170 sites with the new strain 1-4-4, but we know there are more, so this is underestimated. Positive sites include different types of farms: breeding, nursery, weaning to finish, finish, vaccinated, unvaccinated, unfiltered and filtered.

New strain of PRRS emerges

Dr Corzo noted that about every 3 to 5 years a new strain of the PRRS virus emerges in the United States. The current strain has been very aggressive, causing significant losses, he said. We don’t have the data to say it’s worse compared to other strains, but clinically it looks like it’s worse.

There have been reports of this type of strain 1-4-4 causing 20-35% of growing pigs to die and very quickly. The mortality of sows and piglets was also reported to be extremely high.

Containing the spread of PRRS

There is a US multi-state program in place known as the Morrison Swine Health Monitoring Project, run by the University of Minnesota and led by Dr. Corzo to monitor levels of PRRS virus and porcine epidemic diarrhea virus. . Half of the nations breeding herd is monitored through the program, Dr Corzo said, and mapping has also been done and shared with industry.

Improve understanding of the new PRRS strain

Regarding the spread of this new strain 1-4-4 of PRRS, Dr Corzo indicated that a good understanding of this problem has not yet been achieved. Perhaps the new strain is better equipped, making us think of potential new routes of transmission, he said. Everyone continues to strengthen biosecurity and I hope it will be contained; However, PRRS continues to teach us every year that it is an effective virus on the move.

Dr Neil DeBuse of the Minnesota Swine Reproduction Center said in early June that the surveillance program would be improved if Wisconsin participated in the program, even though that state regulates animal movements while others do not.

Dr DeBuse said he would also like to see more swine show exhibitors involved in the program as they can do a lot of interstate travel.

Important PRRS vaccination

Dr. Corzo noted that many PRRS vaccines are used in Minnesota, Iowa, and other states. Producers and vets have been very diligent in building immunity, he noted. The vaccine does not provide complete immunity but helps reduce shedding, which is very important to contain the spread.

