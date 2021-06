A strong pound keeps British cities stable on the global list of most expensive places to live.

The relative strength of the UK has consistently maintained its ranking of UK cities on the global list of the most expensive places to live for expatriates.

London moved up 1 spot from 19 last year to 18, and Birmingham to 121, up 8 spots from 129 in 2020.

Aberdeen rose from 128 to 134 in 2020, while Glasgow climbed ten places from 141 to 131 last year.

Belfast has moved up a notch from 149 in 2020 to 148.

Compiled by Mercer, this list measures the comparative cost of over 200 items in 209 cities around the world.

Employers can use this data to calculate compensation packages for employees living and working abroad.

Kate Fitzpatrick, Head of Global Mobility Operations at Mercer for UK and Ireland, said: “UK cities remain relatively stable in this year’s rankings as low inflation and the pound remained strong against all major currencies during the pandemic. kept it. ”

She added: “Although travel restrictions related to COVID-19 have restricted cross-border movement for the past 12 months, the organization is now starting to plan a revival of activity.

“Although the mix of permanent transfers, short- and long-term jobs, business travelers and overseas teleworkers has changed, the need to mobilize employees with valuable and in-demand skills remains strong.

“The cost and quality of living a city has to offer is directly linked to its attractiveness as a place to live and work.

“Multinational employers are closely monitoring data over time to ensure they can deliver a reward package to an international mobile talent pool that is fair and globally competitive.”

Hong Kong is #2 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

According to this year’s survey, Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat was the most expensive city, taking Hong Kong from number one to number two last year, and Beirut becoming the third most expensive city from number 45 in 2020.

Tokyo came in fourth.

Taking fifth place in the world rankings, Zurich remained Europe’s most expensive city, followed by Geneva (8) and Bern (10).

Paris came in at number 33.

New York, ranked 14th, is the most expensive city in the United States, dropping to 8th place after being ranked 6th last year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos