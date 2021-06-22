A dangerous Delta variant is likely to quickly dominate in the United States, scientists say:





Outside a mobile Covid-19 vaccination center in Bolton, UK, earlier this month, where the Delta variant, first identified in India, is increasing hospitalizations. This dangerous variant of the coronavirus is also spreading rapidly in the United States, according to a new scientific analysis, and only a broad vaccination is likely to stop it. Peter Byrne / PA Images via Getty Images .

The dangerous Delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading so rapidly in the United States that it is likely that the mutant strain will become predominant in the United States within weeks, according to a new analysis.

The variant, first identified in India, is the most contagious to date and, among those not yet vaccinated, may trigger serious illness in more people than other variants, according to scientists tracking the spread. of infection.

The Delta variant apparently already accounts for at least 14% of all new infections, according to research analysis published online Monday of more than 242,000 infections nationwide in the past six months.

Another reason to get vaccinated

“This is really concerning,” said William Lee, vice president of science at Helix, who is under contract with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help track the variants.

“The mere fact that it’s so transmissible means it’s dangerous,” says Lee, “and so I think you’ll see outbreaks of Delta all over the country and more people will get sick from it.”

Helix kicked off the study when researchers noticed a drop in the prevalence of the Alpha variant, a contagious strain first spotted in the UK that had quickly become the dominant variant there and the US.

The researchers found that the decline in the relative frequency of the Alpha variant in their spot checks of strains circulating in the United States was due to a rapid increase in two other variants: the Gamma variant, first spotted in Brazil, and the Delta variant. The Gamma variant may be slightly better than the original strain at foiling vaccines, the researchers say.

“It looks like the two will slowly push Alpha away,” says Lee, whose study has yet to be peer-reviewed but has been posted on a pre-print server.

How Delta could cause another outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States

All vaccines licensed in the United States, in general, appear to offer potent protection against all variants, including Delta. But there are still concerns about the rapid spread of the variants due to the large number of unvaccinated people.

“There are still large parts of the country where vaccination rates are quite low,” notes Dr. Jeremy Luban, a virologist at the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine. “And, in fact, the Helix article shows that this Delta variant is increasing in frequency, the rate at which it increases in frequency is highest in areas with the lowest vaccination rates.”

The Delta variant could trigger a new wave of moderate infections in many parts of the United States due to these pockets of unvaccinated people, according to a recent series of projections from the COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Hub, which helps the CDC to trace the path to follow. of the pandemic.

Projections indicate that infections could start to rise again as early as July, especially if the vaccination campaign continues to stagnate.

“For the most part, this is a moderate resurgence,” says Justin Lessler, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University who helps coordinate the hub.

“We don’t have massive epidemics nationwide, but we do have this kind of continuation of the virus that persists and keeps us on our toes,” Lessler said. “And in specific places there could still be significant epidemics. “

