UK children get tool to stop nude images from being shared online | internet safety





UK children who are concerned that nude photos and videos may come online can flag the material to prevent future uploads.

For the first time, teens can flag content from the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) through a tool on the Childlines website before it’s published online.

Those under the age of 18 can flag their material through the report removal tool described by the IWF as a world first. Analysts at the Internet Safety charity then review the content and create a unique digital fingerprint called a hash, which is shared with tech companies to prevent it from being uploaded and shared.

This tool can also be used to report images or videos already displayed online by sharing a URL. Analysts will evaluate the material and work to eliminate any violations of the law. Adolescents are required to verify their age but are not required to share their real name with Childline or the IWF. The person making the report should receive feedback on the results on a working day basis.

According to the IWF, reports of self-generated images more than doubled in the first three months of this year compared to the same period last year. Adolescents may later have shared sexual images with a shared partner without their consent, while others may have been groomed or threatened online.

IWF chief executive Susie Hargreaves said the tool will help bring control back to young people.

She said: Once that image comes out, it can be an incredibly lonely place for victims and can seem hopeless. It’s also scary not knowing who might have access to these images.

This tool is a world first. It will give young people the strength and confidence to regain these images and avoid falling into the wrong hands online.

Cormac Nolan, head of the Childline Online service, said teens don’t have to deal with it alone when they find nude images of themselves shared online.

He said: The impact of sharing nude images on the internet cannot be underestimated, and many young people are extremely worried and unsure of what to do or whom to turn to for support.

That’s why Childline and the IWF developed the remove report to provide a simple and safe tool that youth can use to regain control of what’s happening and clear this content.

For assistance, children may contact a trained Childline counselor on 0800 1111 or via a one-on-one chat at www.childline.org.uk.

