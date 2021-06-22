IAGCI invites tenders to evaluate UK-based national intelligence products.





background

The Independent Advisory Group on Country Information (IAGCI) is part of the Office of the Chief Superintendent of Borders and Immigration. Its purpose is to review the content of all Origin Information (COIs) produced by our UK headquarters. Origin information is used in the process of evaluating an individual’s claim for refugee status or other forms of international and humanitarian protection. It is also used for policy making.

IAGCI reviews products to assure the Independent Chief Inspector that the content is as accurate, balanced, fair and current as possible. COIs are included in:

CPINs are continuously generated for the top 20 asylum-receiving countries and typically address specific types of general asylum applications or provide general information about several types of applications. These are compiled from material generated from a variety of external information sources (news sources, academic literature, independent research reports, fact-finding reports from the UK government or other governments, etc.). This document also contains a home office policy for recommended locations to be taken with respect to various types of claims based on available and acceptable country information.

Request for information (IR) responses are made directly to the home office by case workers or others. This relates to information not covered by the CPIN. IAGCI includes considerations for COIs included in IR response samples (10 or less) in the review. Each IR response is typically up to 2 pages long.

Bid Details

IAGCI commissions national experts or trained researchers to evaluate and report origin information contained in UK home office information products. At its next meeting, IAGCI will require country experts to review the use of country information used in the following CPINs (3 separate bids, one for each country).

Bid 1: Zimbabwe

National Policy and Information Note: Opposition to Government, Zimbabwe, February 2019 (p. 79)

National Policy and Information Reference: Healthcare and Healthcare, Zimbabwe, April 2021 (page 39)

Bid 2: Ethiopia

National Policy and Information Note: Opposition to Government, Ethiopia, July 2020 (125 pages)

Bid 3: Iran

National Policy and Information Note: Women Fearing Honor-Based Violence, Iran, March 2021 (Page 36)

National Policy and Information Reference: Women – Early and Forced Marriage, Iran, February 2021 (page 48)

National Policy and Information Reference: Iran: Kurds and Kurdish Political Organizations, January 2019 (page 45)

For each bid, the expert must select approximately 10 information request responses (averaging 2 pages long) to be provided by the IAGCI Chairman.

work description

The National Policy and Information Note aims to provide an accurate, balanced and up-to-date summary of the main source documents available with respect to the human rights situation with respect to the issues chosen for coverage in the covered countries. The purpose and scope of the report is stated in the Introduction section of the document. Reviewers should evaluate the report in this context and identify areas for improvement. In particular, the review should be accompanied by:

Assess the extent to which information in source documents is adequately and accurately reflected in the CPIN reports to identify additional sources detailing the country’s current human rights situation with respect to the main basis for the asylum claim (which is specified in each CPIN report), e.g. Correct specific errors or omissions of facts that make recommendations for general improvement with respect to the structure, scope, or overall approach of the report, so as not to refer to individual sources that may be at risk. Reviewers must follow these specific points. Guidance: The review should focus only on the origin information contained in the document, and not pass judgment on the Policy Guidance if the CPIN is to be reviewed in the context of the purposes specified above. Instead of tracking changes in the original CPIN, the circumstances in the country by the stated deadline should be considered for inclusion of information in proposals for amendments, and the list of proposed changes should be provided as part of a stand-alone review document. Each report must be reviewed separately. Reporting templates are available to reviewers (see examples of templates in the most recent review on the IAGCI web page for reference). Suggestions for additional information (or correction of information in the documentation) should refer to the corresponding source documentation. A home office available (preferably open source). The home office may use original foreign language documents, but only if the information is deemed essential and not available in English originals.

Previous reviews of COI products are available on the ICIBI website.

Selected reviewers are invited to attend an IAGCI meeting when a review is considered. Due to Covid 19 measures, this operation could be done remotely rather than London’s Border and Immigration Independent Chief Prosecutor’s Office. The meeting is scheduled to take place in October 2021. If you are unable to attend, other measures may be taken.

Representatives of the UK Ministry of Home Affairs also attend the meeting to respond to comments and recommendations made in the review.

Reviews commissioned by IAGCI may be used as source documents for future CPIN reports or other home office information products.

How to apply

Researchers interested in conducting a review must submit:

One-page letter demonstrating expertise in a specific country or country-related human rights and/or asylum issue

The payment for this work is set at 2,000. Expressions of interest must be submitted to [email protected] by Wednesday, 7 July 2021.

We can only accept expressions of interest from individuals and not institutions or consulting groups.

Successful bids will be notified by July 14, 2021. The final review closes by Wednesday 1 September 2021 and will be discussed at the IAGCI meeting in October 2021.

