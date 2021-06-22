UK government to plan quarantine-free travel for people who have been double vaccinated





UK Health Minister Matt Hancock has confirmed that ministers are “working” on plans for quarantine-free travel for double-vaccinated Britons.

“No clinical advice has been given yet,” he told Sky News on Tuesday. We’re working on it.

“We are planning fundamentally so that vaccines can bring back the freedoms that had to be restricted to keep people safe.

“After all, that’s the whole purpose of the vaccination program, and that’s why it’s so important for all adults to go out and get a jab.”

When they return to England, the power to quarantine people is transferred to the administrations of Cardiff Bay, Stormont and Edinburgh. But so far, the Welsh government has said it wants to follow a four-country approach as far as possible to foreign travel this summer.

When asked if these plans could be implemented in August, the health minister replied, “We will arrive at a safe time.”

The Covid-19 app and other major NHS apps are “important” as the country needs proof of the immunization status of British people traveling abroad.

“Now we can all check the status of our vaccines and check the status of our tests in the NHS app,” he said. “Six million people have now downloaded the main NHS app and we can show you where the jab was.

“It’s important because other countries will say they want proof that you were vaccinated before you go.

“So once the journey begins, people will have the ability to prove it.”

Foreign affairs are mostly not delegated, so the British government’s decisions and relations with the government of popular holiday destinations affect Wales.

But First Deputy Minister Mark Drake Ford has advised people to take a “vacation” in Wales this year, even when travel abroad resumes.

Hancock said the government was “in pursuit” of easing restrictions in the UK on July 19, but admitted it was “more difficult” to open up travel abroad.

“Thankfully, the vaccination program has allowed us to lift a huge number of restrictions at home,” he said.

“We are working on Phase 4 of an additional opening on July 19th. That’s good news.

“We are also looking for ways to replace the protections that currently exist when it comes to international travel by limiting them to protections coming from vaccines.

“But securing international travel is more difficult.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday also put forward the prospect that travel restrictions will be significantly eased for those looking for a foreign vacation in the near future.

“I want to stress that this will be a difficult year to travel, whatever happens. It will be cumbersome and delayed. I am afraid because the priority is to keep the country safe and prevent the virus from coming back in.” “

