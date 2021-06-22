Afghans who spied for the CIA have a problem: no paperwork to get US visas





KABULRahmat says he carried out secret Taliban espionage missions for the Central Intelligence Agency in remote border areas of Afghanistan for nearly a decade.

He has no contract to prove it, and his CIA supervisors have never shared their real names. Now, as the United States prepares to withdraw all of its forces from Afghanistan by September 11, thousands of Afghans who worked for the United States face retaliation from the Taliban.

They didn’t give us anything because our missions were secret, said Rahmat, who has wavy black hair and a slender figure, recalling in a low voice the CIA officers walking in and out of his life. One was Santos. Marie, Jason, Stu, John.

Rahmats’ story is emblematic of the obstacles Afghans, especially those in intelligence, face in joining a visa program to resettle people who worked for the US government back to the United States. Special immigrant visa applications typically require details such as contract numbers, certificates, and the names and addresses of supervisors.

Rahmat said all he had to prove his identity and work history were yellowed photographs, a letter from a trucking company that served as his cover and an old badge. Afghan officials who know him personally, both now and when he was recruited, have confirmed his account. The Wall Street Journal agreed to use only his first name.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS

How far should the United States go to help Afghans who worked for the United States government leave the country? Join the conversation below.

The 14-step process for applying for a special immigrant visa requires more paperwork than the CIA typically provides to local hires, according to a former CIA officer who served in Afghanistan who does not know Rahmat but spoke in general. Record keeping was also minimal compared to other government agencies, especially in the early years of the war. Afghans working on so-called black operations might not even be named on classified contracts retained by the agency, the former officer said.

It is very likely that he was even able to work for 10 years, do whatever he said and walk away without a piece of paper to prove anything, the former CIA officer told About Rahmat. It is an underground organization working in a classified environment.

One of the Afghan officials who knows him personally said that dozens of Afghans like Rahmat contacted him daily to ask their American managers for help as their lives are now in danger.

A US official said the CIA has been helping local partners with their applications for years and appreciating their contributions and sacrifices. A person familiar with the CIA’s efforts said former employees can usually rely on a personal network to locate their supervisors in the United States, and the agency sometimes provides resources to help them move inside. or outside the country.

I never asked them to help me get a visa because at that point I never imagined that we would face a situation where I would have to leave my country, said Rahmat, who guesses his age around. 40 years old. It’s a shame that I worked to help them end terrorism in my country, and instead, terrorism has increased. I never imagined that one day the Taliban would be so strong.

The first American to die in action after the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 was a CIA agent killed during an uprising in Mazar-e-Sharif prisons. The agency has spent nearly two decades conducting intelligence and paramilitary operations in Afghanistan and Pakistan, relying on local personnel as translators, spies and security guards. Missions in remote areas have been kept off the books or hidden behind top secret classifications.

In 2001, Rahmat said, the CIA recruited him from a group of Eastern fighters who had fought the Taliban alongside American troops. He started in the eastern province of Kunar and spent four years in an anti-terrorist unit tasked with killing or capturing local insurgents.

He then joined a six-man intelligence gathering team, he said, spying on the Taliban on both sides of the Pakistani border. Rahmat said he made more than 200 trips to Pakistan where the insurgent leadership is based over the next six years. He said the CIA met him at a military base after each mission for a debriefing and paid him in cash.

The CIA paid well. He said his salary went from $ 700 to $ 1,000 per mission, a lot of money in a country where the per capita income is barely $ 500 a year.

Rahmat said he lost his job in 2014 when the Obama administration began to scale back US deployment in Afghanistan and closed some bases and outposts. He said his last CIA supervisor promised to give him a certificate attesting to his years of service, but they failed to make contact until the spies left.

President Biden has said he will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, marking the second time in less than two years that a US president has set a date to end his involvement in the conflict afghan, the longest war in US history. Photo: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images (Video of 04/14/2021)

Since then, he said, the Taliban have shot dead several of his former comrades after linking them to a deadly US drone strike in the region.

All the villagers in my home province know that I worked for Americans, and all also know what kind of work I did, he said. I cannot go to my home province now. I am threatened. I cannot walk and move around freely outside.

Rahmat appealed to No One Left Behind, a Virginia-based independent advocacy group for special immigrant visa applicants, to help track down his American supervisors. His brother, who worked for the US military, just got his SIV after a two-year wait, and arrived in the US this month. Together, and building on a network of friends who have done so, they hope to find someone to vouch for Rahmats’ service.

The Special Immigrant Visa program is for translators and interpreters, people who have performed sensitive and trustworthy activities for US military personnel and others. It has been beset with delays, and at least 300 Afghans have been killed while waiting for visas since 2009, according to No One Left Behind. Rather, visas that by law must be approved or denied within nine months take three to five years to be tried. Earlier this month, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul said it would suspend interviews with visa applicants due to concerns about Covid-19.

Military leaders, veterans groups, and Republicans and Democrats in Congress have urged the Biden administration to evacuate former officials and their families and process visa applications in a third country. So far, the administration has resisted those calls and said it has added staff in Washington to process special immigrant visa applications.

Newsletter Sign-Up

Political alert

Major political news, campaigns on the Capitol.

The State Department has a backlog of about 18,000 pending applications, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress earlier this month.

We were determined to honor our obligations to those who helped us, who risked their lives, the lives of their families, working with our military, working with our diplomats, Blinken said on CNN this month.

Many Afghans who worked for the United States have had their applications rejected or cannot even apply for lack of papers, having quit their jobs years ago, aid workers and Afghan officials have said. Others do not have the necessary funds, including several thousand dollars for medical examinations.

The SIV program is a bureaucratic nightmare, and the burden of this bureaucratic nightmare is mainly borne by the applicant, said Deepa Alagesan, a lawyer at the International Refugee Assistance Project, a nonprofit that helps refugees apply to come. in the USA. a 14-step process does not capture all the back and forths and all the possible pitfalls.

Even those who apply have a harder time getting visas, according to State Department statistics. The latest State Department report to Congress shows a rapid increase in special immigrant visa denials from Afghanistan at the end of 2020. It approved 237 and denied 1,640 between October and December, up from 283 approvals. and 430 refusals between July and September.

Rahmat tried to start a small business after he quit working for the CIA, he said. His way to the United States blocked, Rahmat lives in hiding with his wife and 10 children, aged 3 to 21.

They promised us that if you’re in trouble, we can get you and your family out of Afghanistan to the United States, Rahmat said, referring to his CIA officials. But that did not happen.

Write to Jessica Donati at [email protected] and Michelle Hackman at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos