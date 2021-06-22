Vaccine hesitation in the United States is a special privilege: Goats and SodaExBulletin





“I want to wait and watch.”

This is a particular response I get from my friends and some of my family in the United States when I ask them what they think about the COVID vaccination. This is a particular response for several reasons: COVID vaccines are exceptionally effective, they are now readily available, and they are the best way to end the pandemic and get back to normal.

This skeptical response reflects broader trends in the United States: An NPR / Marist poll this spring found that up to a quarter of the national population would refuse to be vaccinated even if offered.

It is also a very American response in a country where the proportion of people fully vaccinated is now around 45%.

Two very different vaccine deployments

The deployment of the vaccine globally has very different dynamics. As of June 16, nearly 80% of the world’s population had not received a COVID vaccine. In low-resource countries, the vaccination rate is less than 1%. These statistics correspond to the experiences of my family and friends in India and other countries where coronavirus infection continues to cause immense suffering.

The answer to these places is darker.

“I just want to have a chance to get the vaccine.” This is what I hear from my friends and family in countries where vaccines are not readily available.

In these countries, older people aspire to spend time with their grandchildren, students want to go back to school, and those who make a daily living want to support their families without the risk of infection or disease. hospitalization. None of them can safely engage in these activities.

These trends reveal two distinct patterns, and one occurs at the expense of the other. The reluctance and refusal tendencies of vaccines in the United States are a sign of extreme privilege. This privilege is manifested by those who continue to reject vaccinations even though COVID vaccines and support, such as free childcare for parents and caregivers to get vaccinated, are now readily available.

Bring together resources and expertise

There is another trend at play, which I find just as disturbing: vaccine nationalism. Rich countries accumulate vaccines and are unwilling to share the resources and technological expertise that other countries need to make vaccines.

From a global health perspective, I fully endorse initiatives to encourage vaccination in the United States. But I think it’s a cause of deep moral concern that rich countries prioritize immunizing low-risk populations in their own countries, such as adolescents, rather than sharing the oversupply with countries that are struggling. the wave of infection. It just isn’t fair.

For example, Africa is home to over a billion people, yet it is one of the regions where less than 1% have been fully immunized. High-risk groups, including frontline healthcare workers, often do not have the opportunity to get vaccinated. And several nations on the continent have not received any supplies.

These actions have long-term health policy implications, as COVID vaccines are also needed to safeguard the health of a limited number of healthcare providers who risk their lives to treat patients in these countries. In India, more than 500 doctors have already lost their lives and thousands have been infected while battling COVID. For the past two or three months, whenever I called Kashmir, the place where I grew up, I would either talk to an infected person or to a family member who was sick.

An immigrant’s perspective

As an immigrant to the United States, I am in the particularly painful position of witnessing both sides of this story: friends and family here who do not want to be vaccinated and loved ones in other countries who do. cannot be vaccinated. Whenever I discuss refusing to get vaccinated in the United States with people in other countries, they are often baffled that American policymakers have to provide financial incentives to convince people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, while in their country people are desperately looking for any way out of this pandemic.

Moreover, access to vaccines is not the only problem at the international level. Conflict-affected territories, notably Palestine, Kashmir and Somalia, have fragile socio-political environments where vaccine delivery strategies are even more strained due to security restrictions. And misinformation about vaccines is rampant.

This month, President Biden announced the donation of hundreds of millions of doses of the COVID vaccine to low-resource countries. While this is a step in the right direction, it is far from sufficient. Analysts estimate that it would take more than 10 billion doses to restore normalcy globally. Vaccine manufacturing capacity has been limited to 1.73 billion doses so far.

What noble announcements often miss is that without stimulating local vaccine manufacturing through the sharing of raw materials and the transfer of technology, these donations will continue to be insufficient. With the Delta variant now seen in 74 countries and no consensus on how to vaccinate the majority of the world’s population, the unavailability of the vaccine could lead to increased spread of the virus, which could lead to more mutations in the virus.

Rich and unconscious countries

This current COVID vaccine distribution crisis has exposed the main drivers of global health inequity: People in wealthy countries do not recognize the universality of health problems and often view infectious disease outbreaks as problems for people. “Other people in other countries”. The main lesson from the pandemic that infections do not respect national borders has yet to be heard.

So for the people who say, “I want to watch and wait,” I would like to remind them that their hesitations are reckless and cruel. They are shaking up the sacrifices we have all made together to end the pandemic. By not doing your part to reduce the risk, you are increasing the risk for all of us. And it is a very particular response to this catastrophic global pandemic.

Dr Junaid Nabi is a health systems researcher working at the intersection of healthcare reform and innovation. As an Emerging Leaders Fellow with the UNA-USA in Spring 2020, he led the development of educational collaborations on the COVID-19 response. He is a senior member of New Voices at the Aspen Institute and sits on the World Health Organization’s Regulatory Considerations for Digital Health and Innovation Working Group. Twitter: @JunaidNabiMD.

