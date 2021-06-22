Longest Swim: Point Swimming Photo Essay Around England | UK News





The plague has been a tough time for swimmers. The closure and tier system meant that the pool was closed longer than the day it opened. The outdoor swimming spot was easily accessible and used only by locals.

However, despite the restrictions, the popularity of swimming, especially outdoor swimming in ponds, lakes, reservoirs, or the sea, has skyrocketed.

According to recent statistics from Sports England, more than 4.1 million people are dipping more than their toes into the UK’s waters for outdoor swimming.

The Outdoor Swimming Association has had to cancel its popular swimming event for the second year in a row, despite growing membership.

We hope to see the event resume next year, but this year OSS started its longest swim in its longest day event, with over 500 swimmers from around the world.

There are no rules. Any distance, stroke or location. We have traveled across the country to meet the brave swimmers participating in the longest swims to see where and why people swim.

Edinburgh

Alex Sehgal, 28, swims outdoors regularly throughout the year. She says she swam less than a kilometer (0.6 miles) today because the sea was so uneven she couldn’t swim any longer. If you chop it up, it will make breathing a little harder. She usually swims up to 2 km.

Recently, Sehgal was swimming with her husband and friends in Belhaven Bay in Dunbar, where they found themselves near a pod of three or four dolphins on a clear, clear evening. I didn’t believe it at first, but they were all hundreds of meters away. It was amazing. You can also see dolphins at Portobello Beach.

28-year-old Poppy Anderson swam in cold water through a crazy Irish friend and has been swimming regularly since October.

21-year-old Maisie Barlow met Poppy in college.

Poppy had been swimming all winter and I thought she was mad and thought I’d come with her one day.

Maisies’ mother, 57-year-old Rowena Barlow, moved to Edinburgh in August and also wanted to start swimming in cold water. She finds it a cure and helps her aches and pains. Salt and cold are the best treatments. I can’t recommend it any higher, she says.

She’s practicing in the bathhouse and today is her first time going to Portobello beach.

The trio swam for about 20 minutes.

lake district

Gemma Whittham, Sophie Badrick, Wendy Mitchell, Alice Mitchell and Sara Barnes of Buttermere

Gemma Whittham, Sophie Badrick, Wendy Mitchell, Alice Mitchell and Michelle Paterson made the longest swim on the longest day across the 1.24-mile-long Buttermere in the Lake District.

I mostly cycled and ran but always swam but had major surgery on my leg for osteoarthritis and it took me 4 years to walk without pain. I started swimming to keep my body in shape and sanity in the outdoors.

The first time I was in Crummock in the water, I went in on crutches, it was so cold that I had no pain, I regained my confidence and I realized I had a physical future because I thought I would actually be in a wheelchair. the rest of my life.

It took me 4 years of hard work to get to this point and swimming is now my all-in-one addiction, but it’s very good for you physically, mentally and emotionally, and I swim every day no matter the weather.

Roger Taylor: I was swimming to Norfolk Island in the middle of Ullswater. Ive sailed and camped there but never swam before.

Dave Pye: This is my area. I always come down here. I just love the buzz and the opportunity to connect with nature. Swimming is probably the reason I stayed in the Lake District. I was thinking of moving, but I started jumping out of all the lakes and I really fell in love with the area again. Got it right about 2 years ago. I’m trying to find a job in the area so I can jump right in here after work and dive in. I only recently started wearing a wetsuit. This means you can stay warmer and go further, especially in winter.

Jamie Miranda: I do a lot of running and swimming because my blood circulation improves. Running long weeks and going for a swim will also help your legs.

RT: Ive always mostly swam in rivers to some extent, but when I do Wainwrights, it’s ideal to swim in Tarns as it gets red hot in midsummer when I’m jumping in a small pool. nice place.

DP: We were all yawning on our way here, but it will definitely feel a little more lively once we’re done. Still, I sleep better at the end of the day.

Cornwall

Bethan Thomas, along with Rosie Maunder and Sara Ayerman, participated in OSS’s longest swim at the Longest Day event at Cornwall’s Trevone Sea Pool.

says Bethan Thomas of Project Seagrass. Ive always loved the sea and water. I wouldn’t say I’m a great swimmer, but I go out and do it anyway. I think sea swimming refreshes you. It makes you forget the stress of the day when nothing comes to your mind except how amazing it feels when you swim. Water supports you in terms of natural buoyancy and feels like it supports you mentally as well.

Trevone is a beautiful setting with coastline and sea as a backdrop. Great place to go for a swim. It’s not difficult and you can swim as much as you want without fighting the tide. Seaweed removes bacteria and contaminants from the water. It also keeps our oceans clean by dropping sediments in the water to the seafloor. It’s a wonderful ecosystem and if you want to swim in clean, clear water, it’s important to protect the seaweed and restore what you’ve lost.

(Proceeds from OSS’s longest swim event go to Project Seagrass, where Bethan works).

West Reservoir, North London

Two years ago, if I had said that the longest swimming time of the year would be 1.8km the longest time of the day, I wondered what kind of injury Id had. Even in her loose swim year, at this point, Id finished his Swimathon and in July is regularly swimming over 3km for his 6km Bantham Swoosh training down the Avon River in Devon, which is my favorite swim.

On the longest day of last year, the outdoor swimming venue is still closed and with my body weak post-coronavirus, Id cried with joy and relief when he told me that my beloved West Reservoir was open and that my body was strong enough to swim 1.8km. I did.

The longest day of 2021 was far from the warmest, and the swimming was the farthest, but my coldest days immersed in gray reservoir water with rain splashing all over the surface are the things I’m most grateful for.

thames estuary

Anna Morrell, 46, and her daughter Aurelia, 10, finished their winter solstice swim at All Hallows Beach, opposite Thames Estuary, in Southend. They wore flower garlands on their heads to celebrate the longest day while swimming.

Morrell has been with OSS for 10 years and writes and edits newsletters. She has fat edema, an abnormal accumulation of fat in her legs and sometimes arms. This condition limits the amount of time she can swim before she gets tired. Morrell swims close to the shore and usually with friends in case her condition challenges her.

Morrells’ daughter, Aurelia, has been swimming since she was young. Aurelia found out that the weather on the evening of June 19th and the water was too cold and windy and she hadn’t swam for too long.

Torquay, Devon

Member of the Torquay Shoal Outdoor Swimming group jumping into the water at Antseys Cove, Torquay, Devon on the longest day of the year

Torbay Shoal is a Facebook group of about 200 members based primarily in Torbay. The group has been around for about 5 years, maybe a little longer. Some members of the group meet most mornings year-round at The Steps, the concrete stepped concrete in front of the breakwater along the promenade in front of Tor Abbey Meadows in Torquay.

I love the scenery and it’s just nice to go out and watch the seasons change, says Chris Popham. I love to swim all over the shores and moors and see birds, fish, and sometimes even seals. If it was a clear morning, the sunrise would be wonderful. I started swimming outdoors when I was 10, and I needed to be able to swim across rivers to use my family boat. I love being part of a swimming association. It does a great job of bringing people together and is very inclusive. Anyone can swim, no need to swim for miles.

It’s good to go out early in the morning to motivate yourself. Later you are much more awake. Anthony Mogridge I feel alive when swimming, I’m a mermaid in my spare time. Swim for mental health. Ive been swimming for 15 years, but this is the first year Ive has been swimming all year. It was the only way to meet people during the lockdown. There were days when I scraped the ice on my car before and after swimming. Part of my day.Tania Goddard

On days before COVID-19, there were swimming gatherings several times a week to take advantage of the varied and special scenery around the bay.

The planned event this morning was a large gathering at Ansteys Cove for sunrise. Those on the slopes swam 2 km along the shore under the cliffs to the wide sandy beach at Odicom. Anyone who leaned could cross the headland to meet us and swim again.

Liverpool

Residents and support workers of the Tom Harrison Houses addiction recovery program for veterans come to swim at Liverpool Watersports Centre, run by social enterprise Local Solutions. These men are training for the triathlon they will compete to raise awareness of Tom Harrison House in Wales this fall. Brian is a support representative for Tom Harrison House, a former addict.

Stee, known to friends, is a veteran of six years in the British Army and enlisted as soon as he left school. When he left the military, he struggled with his daily life, became addicted to drugs and alcohol, eventually contracting drug-induced psychosis and imprisoned for nine months. He was released from prison in November 2020 and was taken to Tom Harrison House for a 12-week rehabilitation program after seeking help with his addiction. He is now fully recovered and completed the program in May and is volunteering to help other soldiers struggling with his addiction.

I grew up in Liverpool but never swam here before starting my Tri for Recovery training. Its amazing you swim on the pier and then look up and see Liverpool around you woah like him! .Stee

Brian Rimmer, occupancy support officer at Tom Harrison House, finished a swim at Liverpool Water Sports Centre.

