How Reuters compared U.S. corporate taxes to its foreign competitors





A US $ 5 banknote can be seen in this illustrative photo from June 1, 2017. REUTERS / Thomas White / Illustration

June 22 (Reuters) – Reuters analyzed the returns of hundreds of U.S. and foreign companies to compare their tax bills, finding that U.S. companies currently pay much lower taxes – and would likely continue to pay lower taxes in as part of a tax hike proposed by US President Joe Biden.

To identify comparable competitors among large companies, Reuters relied on US companies’ own assessments of their main rivals. About half of the 200 largest companies by market capitalization on the S&P 500 published the names of their top competitors, both domestic and foreign. Reuters then ruled out any companies that listed only domestic competitors rather than international competitors.

The news agency also excluded seven companies that recorded a loss in 2020, and three other companies with tax bills well below normal for the group, to prevent unrepresentative outliers from distorting the analysis. overall.

That left 52 U.S. companies to analyze, which named a total of 200 foreign competitors that Reuters used for comparison. These US-based companies were all multinationals with a few overseas operations, and they represented a wide range of industries, including the tech, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and heavy industry sectors. . Their market capitalization ranged from $ 40 billion to $ 1.9 trillion.

The average effective tax rate reported by US businesses was 16%, compared to an average effective tax rate reported by their competitors of 24%.

To assess the impact of Bidens ‘tax proposal on U.S. businesses, Reuters applied Bidens’ proposed rates of 28% for U.S. income and the proposed minimum rate of 21% on foreign income to corporate 2020 profits.

US business lobbies say effective tax rate comparisons, as in this analysis, do not provide a complete picture of how US tax policy affects the global competitiveness of US businesses. They also argue that any tax increase will hurt American businesses.

Read the preview here

Reporting by Tom Bergin; edited by Brian Thevenot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

