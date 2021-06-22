Travel industry accuses UK government of neglect in darkest times | travel and leisure





Travel industry leaders blamed the minister for attacking governments to turn their backs on its darkest days, causing further damage to businesses at risk from the epidemic.

Tourism and aviation organizations join Travel Day on Wednesday, calling for safe resumption of travel, highlighting the impact of Covid restrictions and calling for more financial assistance. Events are planned outside Parliament in London and Edinburgh, and at cities and airports across the UK.

Travel association Abta chief executive Mark Tanzer said other countries had pulled the sector to help, but British companies, in vivid memory, lost hope as the most important summer season began.

In a virtual meeting, Tanzer said that green-listed destinations allowed to travel under the traffic light system account for less than 0.5% of outbound tourism in the UK. He criticized the government for describing border closures as an opportunity for domestic stay. A language that embraces opportunity will be a dagger in the hearts of many travel and travel agencies fighting for survival, he said.

He explained that Aviation Secretary Robert Court’s late withdrawal from the online meeting symbolized the widening gap between government and the sector.

He added: While there has been no lack of participation on our side during the pandemic, the government seems to be looking away at a time when we need it most.

Tanzer said Wednesday’s protests, backed by businesses, airlines and unions, reflected how angry people were and how desperate people were losing their homes as well as businesses.

Abta estimates that up to 195,000 jobs have been lost or at risk in the UK travel industry, while more than half do not have enough money to survive more than three months in current conditions, according to a survey of its members.

The industry is urging the transparent and consistent use of traffic light systems for international travel as part of a system review scheduled by June 28, and allowing double-vaccinated passengers to travel without quarantine. Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday that ministers are working on ways to end quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers returning from amber list countries.

The travel industry also wants to see financial support mechanisms such as additional payments and easing of business rates, with Tanzer claiming that the travel sector has not yet begun to recover.

Apta said it was considering legal action against the government for the operation of international travel regulations.

Andrew Flintham, Managing Director of Tuis UK, said the travel company has joined as a stakeholder in the legal action taken by airport operators MAG and Ryanair to seek transparency into their traffic light systems. Flintham said Greece and Spain were not added to the green list and could not explain why Portugal was suddenly removed.

Flintham said his colleagues in Europe see British regulations as utterly embarrassing, while vaccinated Germans can travel to Europe and parts of the Caribbean and Asia without restrictions.

We asked the Department for Transport for comment.

