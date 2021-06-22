U.S. consumer watchdog to pass rules to help struggling homeowners, with some exclusions





OJO Pictures | Getty Images

The US consumer watchdog will adopt a rule in the coming weeks requiring mortgage agents to give distressed homeowners until next year to resume repayments, but some groups of borrowers are expected to carve out as a result. the industry’s decline, four people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) proposed in April, among other measures, a new review process that would generally prohibit mortgage agents from starting foreclosure until after December 31, 2021. The rule will lay a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of owners. due to the exit from the COVID-19 mortgage leave or “forbearance” programs in the coming months.

Mortgage agents receive payments from borrowers and forward them to investors, tax authorities and insurers.

The CFPB plans to finalize the rule and make it effective before the end of August, but agreed to exclude certain groups of borrowers after the industry said the proposal was too broad and beyond the CFPB’s legal mandate. , said three sources.

A CFPB spokesperson said the agency was working on finalizing the proposal, but did not comment on the exclusions that had been agreed to.

“We remain committed to working with repairers and homeowners to avoid preventable foreclosures as much as possible,” the spokesperson added.

Borrowers who should be excluded, which has not been reported before, include those who are in the process of negotiating a deal with their agent to avoid foreclosure but have not yet applied to be forborne, said the same three people.

There are also plans to exclude borrowers who may have abandoned their home without trying to notify their service agents and those who do not respond to multiple requests from administration officers as to whether they wish to stay in their homes.

The CFPB has accepted the exemptions to limit the compliance burden for some service providers and give them more flexibility to help clients, the four sources said. They said the rule would also not apply to small service providers with limited market share who are less able to absorb the costs of compliance.

The sources, some of whom spoke on condition of anonymity, include a regulator as well as lawyers and industry executives involved in the talks.

“The Bureau’s rules serve two purposes: to impose additional assistance on distressed borrowers who intend to stay in their homes, while creating clear exemptions to help maintainers maintain the constant supply of housing that the market demand, ”said Michael Bright, CEO of the Structured Finance Association, which represents the mortgage securitization industry and is one of the groups that lobbied for the exemptions.

Seizure crisis

To help Americans overcome pandemic lockdowns, Congress last year gave struggling homeowners the right to suspend mortgage payments and imposed a moratorium on foreclosures.

As of June 14, about 2 million homeowners were forborne, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. About 900,000 of those forbearance plans are set to expire later this year, estimates industry data provider Black Knight.

CFPB staff are concerned that existing regulatory tools are not providing sufficient assistance to homeowners who have suffered a permanent disruption in their income due to the pandemic.

They hope the new rule will prevent a wave of foreclosures by increasing the burden of “reasonable efforts” by a duty officer to help distressed borrowers, one of the sources said.

At the same time, “the agency wants to make sure struggling consumers know they can’t put their heads in the sand until December 31,” and should seek help from their repairman, said the regulator.

“And to service providers: We are watching you, but we want to achieve the best results for businesses and borrowers.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos