A record number of UK households have limited benefits during lockdown this year | poor

A record number of British households fell into more severe poverty overnight, with benefits being limited during the lockdown earlier this year, leaving hundreds of pounds a month worse, according to official statistics.

Bureau of Labor and Pensions statistics released on Tuesday showed that 200,000 households were capped in February, an increase of 24,000 from the previous quarter and an increase of 122,000 from the same period last year.

Activists have called for the cap to be lifted, saying it has undermined the government’s efforts to protect unequal households who have lost their jobs during the lockdown and are unfairly poor and low-income families during the pandemic.

The average high-income household lost 238 households in a month, while 31,000 households lost more than 400 households in a month, and 1,900 households lost 1,000 households in a month. More than four-fifths of those who wore hats in February were families with children, and half of them were families with children under the age of five. Single parents led 59% of restricted households.

The main reason for the cap increase last quarter was that families who started claiming universal credit at the start of the pandemic likely ended the nine-month grace period of cap protection from December.

The recent increase in the number of families with payment caps doubled at the start of the pandemic as many families crossed the cap and made it worse with a 20-day-a-week universal credit rise helping poor families cope with the extra cost of Covid . We are farther away than we were before the crisis.

Child Poverty Action Group chief executive Alison Garnham said: “Especially in high-rent areas, high-income families are losing large amounts of social security assistance, which is catastrophic for the children involved. The government should abolish the allowance limit to prevent more children from being affected by poverty.

To provide an incentive for the unemployed to find work, in 2013 we introduced a cap on the total amount of benefits people can claim. Ministers have since made it much less lenient, including evidence that restrictions claimants are less likely to find work, including the DWP’s own research.

This limit limits unemployed universal credit or housing claimants to a total annual household benefit payment of 20,000 (385 per week) outside London and 23,000 (442 per week) in the capital. These limits have not changed since 2016.

