Italy, Germany, UK raise concerns over Euro 2020 matches





German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi have raised concerns about hosting the Euro 2020 final in England over concerns about the spread of a delta strain of the coronavirus.

The UK government announced on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with European football governing body Uefa to keep the finals and semi-finals of the Continental Championships at Wembley Stadium in London as planned.

But with Merkel and Draghi’s intervention, the two leaders threatened to turn the decision into a diplomatic event, highlighting concerns about the emergence of the first recorded delta strain in India.

“Because the UK is a country where virus strains are rampant, anyone traveling to the UK will have to quarantine for 14 days after returning home,” Merkel said.

“There are very few exceptions here. . . We hope that Uefa will act responsibly in this regard. I don’t think it’s a good thing to fill the stadium.”

The UEFA Champions League match between Valencia and Atalanta in Milan in February 2020 was widely criticized for contributing to the spread of the virus in Italy at the start of the pandemic.

When asked at a press conference in Berlin if he was in favor of moving the final to Rome, Draghi said, “We will try to make this happen in a country where the number of novel coronavirus infections is not increasing.”

An Italian government spokeswoman said Draghi was more interested in monitoring the UK’s infection level than announcing an event to move to the Italian capital.

A growing number of cases of the Delta variant in the UK have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to limit mass gatherings in the UK after June 21, when all coronavirus-related restrictions will be lifted.

However, it will be difficult to choose a safe alternative venue for the match. Variants with high transmissibility are quickly establishing themselves in Italy, Germany and across Europe, and may reverse declining case rates within the next few weeks.

Uefa said last week it had created an “emergency plan” to move the game over concerns about UK quarantine restrictions on overseas travelers.

Recent negotiations with the British government have resulted in compromises. A total of 60,000 spectators will be able to play in the tournament’s last three games, up from the 22,500 who were able to play at Wembley this month.

However, those close to the talks said the agreement limits the number of fans abroad and that the 2,500 VIP delegation can attend if they stay in the “bubble” and leave the UK within 24 hours of arrival.

The UK government says the plan means that residents of the country will be “at the forefront of the queue” for new tickets on sale.

British Cultural Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “The final will be an unforgettable moment in the country’s recovery from the pandemic.

