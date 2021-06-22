Say it with us: Karissa Schweizer, OLYMPIAN





Just yesterday morning, we were anxiously awaiting the results of an Olympic test run that would confirm whether or not Karissa Schweizer is still the GOAT.

The results are known and confirmed: Schweizer is still GOATed after securing a place in Team USA.

Schweizer, 25, led the field for part of the race in Eugene, Oregon, but was passed by her Bowerman Track Club teammate and future winner Elise Cranny with about 200 meters to go on the last lap. The top three have all qualified for the Olympics: Cranny (15 minutes, 27.81 seconds), Schweizer (15: 28.11) and Rachel Schneider (15: 29.56).

OK, fine, so she didn’t win. We do not care? She wins gold in Tokyo and that’s all that matters.

Here’s the tight finish in which Schweizer ceded the lead to her running club teammate Elise Cranny.

The big story of the day is obviously the SCOTUS case which ruled that the NCAA cannot withhold modest payments from student athletes.

While this is a relatively narrow verdict, it opens the door to future lawsuits against amateurism as a model for the NCAA … which could spell the end of amateurism as it is. exist.

To our knowledge, there is no direct impact on Mizzou, but Jim Sterk has issued a statement saying the department is best adapting to the new landscape.

The corners of the ex-Tulsa are in Colombia and give off good vibrations

My birthday is tomorrow and I will spend it training at Mizzou

Akayleb Evans (@AkaylebEvans) June 21, 2021

Happy birthday Akayleb! And welcome, Allie!

Maybe the new guys can talk to Aiden Shaw about why they chose Mizzou?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos