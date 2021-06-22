COVID-19: UK reports 11,625 new cases and 27 coronavirus-related deaths | UK News





The UK has reported 11,625 new cases of COVID-19, the highest since mid-February, according to government data, and 27 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

That number compares to 10,633 new infections and five deaths announced on Monday.

Another 21,080 people got their first coronavirus vaccine yesterday and 39,325 got their second dose.

This brings the total number of first doses to 43,148,843, bringing the total number of people vaccinated to 31,489,240.

Monday’s immunization figures only include figures from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland caused by NHS England IT errors, the Health Ministry said.

The system crash, which occurred around 1:30pm on Monday, had to be recorded with pen and paper instead, as vaccine centers across the UK were unable to digitally enter people’s jabs into their systems.

Since then, the issue has been resolved, but a significant backlog has occurred, delaying publication, the statement said.

The number of COVID cases reported on Tuesday is the highest since February 19, when 12,027 new infections were recorded.

Tuesday’s daily death figure is the highest since April 12, when 30 deaths were reported.

The number of patients admitted to hospitals infected with the virus also had 1,378 COVID-19 beds as of June 20, up 21% from the previous week and the highest since April 29.

However, it is still well below the peak of the second wave in January.

It comes after former First Deputy Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that the current Scottish COVID-19 restrictions would remain in place until 19 July, under the UK plan.

Sturgeon hoped to move the country to level 0 of the five-tier system on June 28, but said on Tuesday that it would be delayed by three more weeks after cases increased by 40%.

Earlier in an interview with Sky News, Health Minister Matt Hancock said the UK was “on the hunt” to remove all remaining COVID restrictions on 19 July.

“It will be a difficult year for travel,” Boris Johnson said on Monday, as the government became less clear about plans to resume international travel.

Hancock said experts are planning to allow fully vaccinated people to travel to the Amber List country without quarantine measures upon return.

However, travel agency TUI has joined several airlines and industry bodies to criticize the government’s approach and take legal action against the traffic light travel system.

The government has announced that 60,000 fans will be able to watch the Euro 2020 final and semi-finals at Wembley.

All spectators must show negative proof of coronavirus test or two doses of vaccine 14 days prior.

They will be the biggest spectators to watch a football match in person since the outbreak began last year.

