Liberty Steel UK management appeals for ignorance of group’s finances





A senior executive at Liberty Steel UK, a subsidiary of Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, has vowed to be ignorant of the company’s financial position, which is subject to constant questions from the House of Representatives.

Chief Financial Officer Anton Krull was unable to answer detailed questions about the viability of the company’s operations, including the extent of government support for Liberty Steel during the pandemic.

Speaking to lawmakers on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Selection Committee on Tuesday, Krull said that despite being CFO, “it doesn’t extend to the balance sheet in terms of capital structure.”

The testimony of Krull and Jon Bolton, former chief executive of Liberty Steel, now a member of GFG’s Global Advisory Board, highlights the complex structure of Gupta’s massive metal conglomerate and the concentrated power in the hands of industrialists. There are very few major lieutenants.

Despite $20 billion in sales, GFG remains a loose set of separate entities and does not publish consolidated accounts.

In March, the British government rejected a £170 million petition for Gupta’s bailout, citing concerns about the group’s opacity. Gupta has been seeking refinancing to GFG since the collapse of its major lender, Greensill Capital, in March. This group is also the subject of investigations by the Office of Serious Fraud. He denied the illegal activity and said he was cooperating.

Richard Fuller, Tory MP in North East Bedfordshire, added that executive testimony “only reinforced what the Secretary of State said about how opaque the business is”, adding that “all roads lead to Sanjeev.”

“Many of the issues related to the viability of the business are related to the financial issues of GFG, sending two people with good reason not to be able to answer even the most basic questions,” he said.

Concerns over the fate of Liberty Steel’s UK plant are growing. The company is the UK’s third largest producer, employing around 3,000 people across the country.

Having joined Liberty Steel UK two months ago, Krull previously worked for a South African aluminum producer.

In a statement, GFG made it “very clear” to the committee that Krull “has taken on a very new role and will be focused on securing the future of UK business and will not be able to answer questions about the GFG Alliance’s corporate financing”. I did.

Krull told lawmakers that a separate management team was responsible for the entire UK business, while reporting to Liberty Steel UK’s chief executive.

He said he could not comment on the capital structure of the UK steel business as it is not part of an ongoing attempt to refinance parts of the GFG group.

“My role is to help businesses create strategic business plans and forecasts. Our role is not to unravel the financing and financing of the past,” he added.

When asked if the directors had been advised whether the company was trading in bankruptcy (a violation of UK bankruptcy laws), Krull said “I was advised on the transaction” and “the operating guidelines and parameters we operate on” provided.

“At our level, we have strong cash management and reporting processes. We provide clear visibility to our directors to help them make the right decisions regarding their transactions. “

“Many business decisions were made centrally,” Bolton said, and Gupta “was seen as the driving force behind the strategy.”

He said the advisory board was “a relatively recent addition.” They’ve met three or four times since they formed, but in recent months, the amount of time you can hear Gupta’s statements is limited to 30 minutes. Bolton also pointed out that he will participate in earlier evidence sessions that focused more broadly on the steel industry.

