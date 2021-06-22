US lawmakers should pressure Powell on Fed’s hawkish turn





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify on Tuesday at a congressional hearing likely to focus on how the US central bank balances the risks of rising inflation with its promise to ensure as the economy recovers all the jobs lost after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, United States, March 19, 2019. REUTERS / Leah Millis

Until recently, there was little perceived conflict between the Fed’s two goals of restoring the labor market to peak employment levels while ensuring that prices rose only at a modest pace.

But since Powell’s last appearance before the U.S. House of Representatives special subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis, the outlook for central bank inflation has doubled. Projections released by the Fed last week showed prices in 2021 are expected to rise at a rate of 3.4%, compared to 1.7% forecast last September.

Recent job growth, meanwhile, has been slower than expected, with some of Powell’s colleagues now openly suggesting that the pandemic has prompted so many people to retire that it may be unrealistic to think the economy may return to pre-crisis employment levels before the Fed needs to tighten monetary policy.

This is a stance contrary to Powell’s focus on bringing the economy back to early 2020 conditions, and that of influential Democratic chairman of the subcommittees, Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina.

In testimony prepared for the hearing, Powell reaffirmed his concern that continued high unemployment hits the lowest paid workers, blacks and Hispanics the hardest. Recent high inflation is expected to prove temporary, he said, and the Fed will do everything possible to support the economy for as long as it takes to complete the recovery.

Clyburn, who has close ties to President Joe Biden, pushed Powell at a similar hearing nine months ago to ensure a fair and equitable job recovery, and said at that time that he believed that the Fed’s programs had prioritized large companies over small ones that are most at risk … and he failed to protect American workers.

The economic landscape has changed dramatically since then, and at a policy meeting last week, Fed officials responded. They predicted they could raise interest rates as early as 2023, perhaps a year earlier than expected, and Powell told a press conference that the central bank was starting to discuss when to cut its 120. billions of dollars in monthly purchases of government bonds and used securities. to support the recovery.

Chart: Higher inflation, lower unemployment –

Powell told reporters the economy was still a long way from the rehiring progress the Fed has said it wants to see before making any changes, indicating that the timing for a real policy change remains in the air.

But the change in tone and projections have caught the markets off guard, and Tuesday’s hearing, which begins at 2:00 p.m. EDT (6:00 p.m. GMT), will be closely watched to see how Powell responds to the likely push from Democrats to assess whether the Fed is covering its promises in the job market and attracting Republicans wondering why it is not acting faster against inflation.

NOT THE RIGHT REFERENCE

Since the political meeting of June 15 and 16, the situation has undoubtedly become more complicated for the Fed.

Transactions in the inflation-protected securities market showed that investors expected a slower pace of price increases – and a potential loss of confidence in the Fed’s willingness to manage a high-inflation economy for encourage a full resumption of employment that reaches marginalized workers as well as better ones.

Chart: A prospect of rising inflation? –

Powells colleagues who have spoken so far, meanwhile, have advocated a more hawkish approach, suggesting both inflation risks need to be factored in and that the job market is already closer than that. expected full employment because of workers who had retired or otherwise left the labor market for good.

The level of employment before the pandemic is not the right benchmark, St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard said on Monday, noting that up to 2.6 million people have retired during the pandemic , which accounts for most of the decline in the US workforce. participation.

Pensions have radically changed the way the job market is calculated, Bullard said.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao

