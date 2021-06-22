Afghan interpreter who fled the Taliban and worked for British troops in the UK | world news





A group of former Afghan interpreters whose lives are at stake because they served in the British military will arrive from Afghanistan to the UK in the next few hours under a new government plan, Sky News understands.

An aircraft carrying more than a dozen Afghans, employed by British troops and their families, is said to land at Midland airport on Tuesday.

The Department of Defense (MoD) declined to comment on the flight, first reported by the Daily Mail, because of security concerns about men, women and children who sought escape from Afghanistan after being threatened by the Taliban.

Giving Afghan people a chance to live in the UK

Taliban militants are gaining strength across the country as they retake more territories from the British and US-backed Afghan governments. Britain, the US and other NATO forces are preparing to withdraw three months after nearly two decades of conflict.

The Taliban see anyone involved in NATO-led missions in the United States and Afghanistan as a traitor worthy of death.

The increased influence of a combat group means a risk commensurate with such personnel.

Concerns over the safety of former staff, most of whom are interpreters, prompted the MoD and the Ministry of Home Affairs to expand the eligibility criteria for a relocation plan for Afghans seeking to flee in May.

Previously, the government had resisted pressure to allow large numbers of men and women to migrate, saying the move would deprive Afghanistan of the talented young people essential to its future prosperity.

More than 3,000 Afghans are expected to take advantage of the offer, including about 1,300 who have already traveled under previous more restrictive policies. They are expected to fly to England in groups.

‘The right thing to do’ – Secretary of Defense

The first flight is said to have left Kabul early on Tuesday. Everyone had to go through strict security and COVID-related health screenings.

Afghanistan is on the list of red countries, meaning that the group will be quarantined once it arrives in the UK.

The Daily Mail spoke with Hash, a 37-year-old former interpreter who served in Helman in the Army between 2007 and 2012, and reportedly attended the first party with his wife and two sons.

“We are so happy and grateful,” he was quoted as saying. “The British government took their time, but they did the right thing and we are truly grateful.”

