



The British aviation industry has announced a carbon target that could increase the emissions of airplanes by the mid-2030s. It is said that buying carbon offsets will reduce overall emissions compared to 2019 levels.

Government ministers welcomed the move. But environmental groups say the industry is eating the cake and trying to eat it, and that just reducing flying will ensure the carbon cuts needed to tackle the climate crisis. Aviation caused 7% of UK emissions in 2018.

The UK climate change law uses 1990 as the base year, while the aviation industry projects its emissions to about double by 2030. The sector with the highest emissions is 2019, the year we choose to use.

The industry said that emissions from sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), electric and hydrogen aircraft, and shorter flight routes could be reduced in future flights. However, sectoral plans suggest that by the mid-2030s the number of flights will increase, leading to higher emissions. Paying other sectors to remove CO2 from the atmosphere could cut emissions by 15% in 2030 and 40% in 2040 compared to peak 2019.

However, compared to the 1990 baseline, when aviation emissions were much lower, the future emission level targeted by the aviation industry is equivalent to an increase of about 105% in 2030 and 45% in 2040, according to Simon Evans of carbon briefs think tank.

Matt Finch of the Transport and Environment Campaigns group said: The British airline industry is trying to eat and eat cake by trying to break free from emissions poisoning through offsets, rather than aiming for actual emission reductions. Increasing SAF levels and zero-emission aircraft will bring.

British Airways is optimistically relying on a removal technology that does not currently exist in the UK, he said. British Airways’ end point for 2050 is to bring total emissions as close to zero as possible. Instead, it plans to release more than half of what it currently does. It is simply not ambitious.

Cait Hewitt of the Aviation Environment Federation said: To make net zero a reality, you need an intermediate goal. But the industry’s plan is for post-pandemic aircraft emissions to not only rebound, but actually continue to rise, peaking in the mid-2030s.

Until airlines begin to pay for and offer carbon capture technology, the only way to avoid aviation emissions is to not fly. Government net zero aviation advice should recognize the need beyond technology and include measures to limit air demand and airport capacity. It wouldn’t be right to step out of the pandemic and boost air demand and emissions in the hope that future fuels and technologies could save the day.

But Adam Morton, chairman of the Industry Sustainable Aviation Group, said: [targets are] It is ambitious, but achievable, and requires meaningful collaboration between industry and government, as well as the policies and funding needed to enable the UK to build the world’s leading SAF industry, create new clean aircraft and modernize British airspace. The group said aviation provided the UK with major economic and social benefits.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said: The promise the industry has made today embodies the forward-thinking attitude needed to decarbonize the sector and put the UK at the forefront of green aviation.

