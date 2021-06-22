US government seizes dozens of domains from US websites linked to Iran





Some users cannot access sites like Presstv.com, which is an English-language news media operated by the Iranian state. When attempting to access it, users see the following message: “The domain presstv.com has been seized by the United States government pursuant to an 18 USC seizure warrant … as part of ‘law enforcement action by the Bureau of Industry and Safety, Office of Export Enforcement, and Federal Bureau of Investigation. “

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday that the United States had blocked the websites of several news agencies, including Press TV, an Iranian state broadcaster.

“The US administrator blocked the websites of several news agencies and television stations, including Press TV, Al-Masirah, Al-Alam and Al-Maalomah, on Tuesday in a blatant violation of press freedom,” he said. Fars tweeted.

While not explicitly saying that its website was seized, the English-language Press TV account tweeted: “In what appears to be coordinated action, a similar message appears on the websites of Iranian TV networks and regions that claim the domains of the websites. were “seized by the government of the United States”.

The Press TV and Fars tweets included a photo of a notice saying “this website has been seized” with text saying the domain “has been seized by the United States government pursuant to a seizure warrant.”

Asked about the seizure of the sites, State Department spokesman Ned Price fired reporters in a telephone briefing to the Justice Department, which did not immediately comment.

The move comes just days after Iranian extremist Ebrahim Raisi was elected as the country’s next president in a process the US State Department has called “prefabricated” and not free and fair. All of Raisi’s serious rivals were excluded from the race and the overall turnout was 48.8%, the lowest figure since the Islamic Republic was established in 1979.

In a press conference on Monday, the Iranian president-elect ruled out a meeting with US President Joe Biden and called on the United States to lift sanctions against Tehran and join the Iran nuclear deal.

The seizure of market opportunities by the US government is a potentially provocative move amid talks in Vienna over the 2015 nuclear deal. The sixth round of those talks – aimed at bringing the US back to the deal and handing it over Iran in compliance – ended over the weekend. Price told reporters on Monday that the United States expected a seventh round of talks and that Raisi’s election would not impact negotiations in the Austrian capital.

“With regard to our diplomacy, we have always said that it is absolutely in our interest to achieve a mutual return to respect for the JCPOA precisely because it would allow us to once again permanently and verifiably prevent the Iran to get a nuclear weapon, “he said. “It was in our interest before the Iranian election. It is clearly in our interest after the election.”

“I would like to stress that although Iran will have a new president in the coming weeks, it is ultimately Iran’s supreme leader who determines Iran’s policy on a series of important issues,” Price added. .

CNN’s Jennifer Hansler and Hira Humayun contributed to this report.

