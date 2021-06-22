New climate reporting rules to be extended by UK financial regulators





The UK financial regulator has plans to expand climate reporting requirements to most UK listed companies and domestic asset managers to meet the growing public demand of investors.

The Financial Conduct Authority said it wants the reporting requirements that require companies to disclose the risks they face from climate change eventually cover “98%” of assets managed in the UK market and those held by domestic money managers. We want to apply to standard and premium UK listed companies.

“Climate-related disclosures have yet to meet the needs of investors and market participants,” said Sheldon Mills, FCA’s managing director, Consumer and Competition, when starting advising on the proposal. on tuesday.

The FCA has already asked all premium public companies to report climate-related risks under the Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Task Force, a project led by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney.

Key asset managers, including BlackRock and Aviva Investors, have also asked companies to disclose climate risks based on their framework. Aviva said this year will step down from companies that have not made adequate efforts to prepare for a low-carbon economy, including climate reporting.

Last year, the government said climate risk assessments would become mandatory across the UK from 2025, including publicly traded companies, large corporations, pension schemes, insurance companies and banks.

The FCA’s proposed rule would require companies, money managers, life insurers, and pensioners to explain how they account for climate-related risks that consider both physical threats and risks associated with potential regulatory changes. They must describe the possible impact of such risks in a consistent and comparable manner.

Life insurers and FCA-regulated pensioners are also included in the rule.

Money managers who are “more exposed” to carbon-intensive sectors not defined by the FCA must account for how their assets will be impacted in a “disorderly” and “disorderly” transition to net zero emissions and a “greenhouse world” scenario. .

The FCA has suggested that the rules for standard publicly traded companies will come into effect from 2022, with the first going public in 2023. The rules will be phased in for asset managers and owners and will be implemented in large enterprises in 2022. Expanded to the rest in 2023.

The FCA said companies with less than £5 billion in assets under management would potentially be exempted from “high” information disclosure costs.

recommendation

Regulators say they anticipate new requirements that will cost asset managers around £200m in “one-time” compliance costs and £115m in annual costs. For a publicly traded company, the total initial and ongoing annual costs are expected to be £39m and £16m respectively.

“This is a clear signal from financial regulators that climate-related disclosures need to be improved. A more standardized approach represents a major step forward and will help roll out a broader open program across the financial services market,” said Gareth Mee, UK Sustainable Finance Consulting Director at EY.

The FCA also highlighted third-party sustainability metrics providers that provide “environmental, social and governance” scores on Tuesday, and said “the methodology lacks transparency and interpretability of ratings”.

The second consultation invites views on issues that arise as the role of ESG data providers becomes increasingly important, potentially when companies pay third parties to verify the credentials of green or sustainable bonds. marked a “conflict of interest”.

climate capital

Where climate change meets business, markets and politics. Take a look at the coverage of FT here.

Curious about FT’s commitment to environmental sustainability? Learn more about science-based goals here.

