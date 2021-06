US blocks websites linked to Iranian disinformation – source

DUBAI, June 22 (Reuters) – The US Department of Justice on Tuesday blocked around 30 websites, many of which are associated with Iranian disinformation activities, a US government source said, adding that an official announcement was expected .

The source in Washington spoke out after notices appeared earlier Tuesday on a number of Iran-affiliated websites saying they had been seized by the United States government as part of an action in favor of law enforcement.

Iranian news agencies said the US government seized several Iranian media websites and sites belonging to Iranian-affiliated groups such as Yemen’s Houthi movement.

Some sites then started to display normally.

The website for the Arabic-language Masirah TV channel, which is run by the Houthis, reads:

“The domain almasirah.net was seized by the United States government pursuant to a seizure warrant (…)

The site quickly opened a new functional website at www.almasirah.com.

Iranian Arabic-language television station Alalam TV said on its Telegram channel: “The US authorities have shut down the Al-Alam TV website.”

A spokesperson for the US Department of Justice did not immediately comment. Two US government sources said the Justice Department was preparing an announcement on the matter.

The notices emerged days after a prominent hard and fierce West critic Ebrahim Raisi was elected Iran’s new president and after envoys for Iran and six world powers, including Washington, were elected. adjourned talks on reviving their tattered 2015 nuclear deal and returned to capitals for consultations.

Notices also appeared on the websites of Iranian television station Press TV and Lualua TV, an independent Bahraini-language channel that broadcasts from Britain.

“In what appears to be coordinated action, a similar message appears on the websites of Iranian and regional television networks, claiming that the websites’ domains have been ‘seized by the United States government’,” Press said. TV on Twitter.

Last October, U.S. prosecutors seized a network of web domains they said were used in an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) campaign to spread political disinformation around the world.

The US Department of Justice then said it had taken control of 92 domains used by the IRGC to masquerade as independent media targeting audiences in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and South Asia. South East.

Iran’s semi-official YJC news agency said on Tuesday that the US decision “demonstrates that calls for free speech are lies.”

Written by Lisa Barrington Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Mark Hosenball and Dubai Newsroom Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

