HMRC makes easy access to struggling UK businesses to support Covid debt





British companies struggling with coronavirus-related debt have lost their lifeline by a government that will not pursue unpaid taxes to avoid a wave of bankruptcies this summer.

Restructuring experts have warned that many companies will not back down from next month when emergency measures to support COVID-19 businesses begin to stop.

The business group has raised concerns with ministers that this will only worsen if HM Revenue & Customs takes a proactive approach to collecting overdue taxes needed to restore strained public finances.

HMRC was granted “preferred creditor status” last year for default on outstanding VAT and income tax. That is, if the enterprise fails, it is paid first. But business leaders have urged governments to use this key creditor position to support businesses struggling to refinance to survive.

UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng promised this week that the HMRC would take a “prudent approach to the execution of debts owed to the government” during the pandemic.

He wrote the Financial Times in this letter that the HMRC will soon update its approach to enforcement, which will work to bring the outstanding debt that businesses are struggling to pay to managed settlements.

In a letter to the R3 Institute and the director representing bankruptcy and restructuring practitioners, Kwarteng recognized that “the road to full trading” would be difficult for many companies, especially those with low debt and low cash holdings.

Roger Barker, IoD’s head of policy, said if this approach were implemented in the way it was proposed, it would significantly change the way the HMRC handles bankruptcy. This is a much less punitive approach than businesses have experienced in the past. ”.

Business owners in sectors such as hospitality, retail, leisure and travel have warned that they may not be able to afford the additional costs while trading is curbed due to long-term coronavirus restrictions.

Kwarteng added that HMRC enforcement will be “driven primarily by the company’s lack of participation during this critical period, rather than by the company’s inability to pay and the use of its insolvency to enforce its payments.”

Many businesses have seen the balance of taxes they owe when they get out of the pandemic, including VAT.

This week was the deadline for businesses to sign up for a VAT deferred payment scheme that allows them to pay late fees for up to eight months.

Companies that do not register will be fined if they do not pay their late fees in full by the end of the month. The business group is concerned that tens of thousands of small businesses will be charging high fees starting next month because they didn’t know about the plan.

HMRC said: “Protecting livelihoods and keeping people in their jobs throughout the pandemic are our top priorities. We will always work constructively with our clients to avoid the need for bankruptcy, and will only act if they do not respond to or engage with us.”

The government announced last week that it would extend its temporary bankruptcy measures, which were due to expire at the end of June, by three months, including restrictions on order cancellations.

But, Kwarteng said, “a return to normal bankruptcy proceedings, along with an intergovernmental approach to ongoing support and enforcement, along with adequate controls, is essential to a return to a healthy and functional economy.”

