“Very, very unlikely” that the United States will see inflation like the 1970s





Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged on Tuesday that some inflationary pressures are stronger and more persistent than expected, although they still fall short of some of the worst episodes that the United States have known historically.

Asked by a special House panel, the central bank leader continued to attribute most of the recent surge in inflation to factors closely linked to the economic reopening.

Among them, Powell cited airline tickets, hotel prices and lumber as well as a generally growing consumer demand, which has swelled an economy that a year ago was facing heavy demand. significant restrictions imposed by the government at the onset of Covid-19.

These factors, he said, are expected to “resolve themselves” in the coming months.

“They’re not talking about a globally strained economy and the kinds of things that have led to higher inflation over time,” he told the House subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis. Powell’s commissioned testimony provided an economic update and covered pandemic-related tools Congress gave the Fed during the crisis.

“I will say that these effects were greater than expected and that they could prove to be more persistent than expected,” he added. “But the incoming data is very consistent with the idea that these are factors that will subside over time, and inflation will then decrease towards our targets and we will be watching that closely.”

Headline price inflation rose 5% year-on-year in May, the highest in nearly 13 years amid soaring prices for used cars and a host of other goods that saw demand is increasing as restrictions have eased.

The latest update on the Fed’s favorite inflation indicator, the Basic Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index, arrives Friday. The Dow Jones estimate points to a 3.4% year-over-year increase in May, above the 3.1% in April. If this estimate is correct, it would be the highest reading since April 1992.

Promises price stability

Republicans on the Committee repeatedly asked Powell if the economy was heading for the hyperinflation of the 1970s and early 1980s, when inflation peaked above 10%.

Powell said such a scenario was “very, very unlikely.”

“What we are seeing now, we believe, is inflation in particular categories of goods and services which are directly affected by this unique historical event that none of us have ever experienced before,” a- he declared.

He added that the current situation is caused by “an extremely high demand for labor, goods and services” aggravated by a “supply a little caught off guard”. Powell promised the Fed would be vigilant in its role.

“You have a central bank that is committed to price stability and has defined what price stability is and is highly prepared to use its tools to keep us around 2% inflation,” he said. he declared. “All of these things suggest to me that an episode like the one we saw in the 1970s, I don’t expect something like that to happen.”

But Republicans on the panel brushed off the inflation narrative, largely blaming the Biden administration’s economic policies for leading to upward pressure and the possibility that the Fed might have to raise rates. interest.

“If you only look at the two Federal Reserve terms, maximum employment and stable prices, at the moment we have neither and it is because of political decisions, decisions policies primarily taken by the Biden administration, ”said Representative Steve Scalise, R-La.

But Democratic Representative Carolyn B. Maloney of New York said she was more worried that the Fed would react hastily to inflationary pressures that she agreed would not last. Representative Maxine Waters, D-California, also said she wasn’t overly concerned about inflation.

“I’ve never really worried about inflation, but I want to keep an eye on it and I want you to keep us updated on what’s going on in our economy,” Waters told Powell.

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro. Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews, and access to CNBC TV. Sign up to start a free trial today.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos