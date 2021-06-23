US Senate Republicans Block Biden-Backed Electoral Reforms | Elections News





Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked debate over broad electoral reform legislation proposed by Democrats and backed by President Joe Biden, paving the way for a showdown between the two main political parties over U.S. electoral law.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had introduced a For the People Act to the Senate for debate, a decision that requires the approval of 60 senators. Republicans, however, who control 50 of the 100 Senate seats, have aligned themselves against the legislation. The 50 Republicans voted against opening the debate.

They don’t even want to debate it, don’t even want to debate it because they are scared, Schumer railed in the Senate remarks before the vote.

They want to deny the right to vote, to make it more difficult for so many Americans to vote. And they don’t want to talk about it, sweep it under the rug and hope Americans don’t hear about it, Schumer said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer addresses the media after the Senate Democratic Political Luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, United States, June 22, 2021 [[Joshua Roberts/Reuters]After the final tally on Tuesday night, he said Republicans voted in favor of the big lie of former President Donald Trump’s false claims that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

This vote, I’m ashamed to say, is further proof that voter suppression has become part of the official Republican Party platform.

Schumer greeted for the first time in this session that the Senate’s 50 Democrats together voted in favor of the reforms and that they will continue.

The fight for the right to vote is not over, he said.

The For the People Act would have required all U.S. states to implement automatic voter registration, offer postal voting, and roll out new voting machines, among other reforms.

Signaling the importance Democrats place on timing and the proximity of the equally divided US Senate, Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the Senate for the vote on Tuesday night, giving Democrats a 51-50 majority.

Voters line up to enter a polling station and vote on the first day of in-person advance voting for the States General Election in Durham, North Carolina, the United States, October 15, 2020 [File: Jonathan Drake/Reuters]While the bill was sold by Democrats as an electoral integrity bill, Republicans opposed the measure as an excessive federal step that would strengthen Democrats’ political power and further undermine the confidence of the government. public in the US elections.

Importantly, the bill would overturn new voting restriction laws passed in Republican-controlled state legislatures that have sparked outrage from voting advocates.

Republican Leader Mitch McConnell called the bill a transparent partisan plan for the Democrats to tip every election in America permanently in their favor.

Today, the Senate will prevent this dangerous partisan takeover of our electoral system from moving forward, said Sen. John Thune, a leading Republican.

In a rare step in current politics, former President Barack Obama backed a bipartisan offer by Democrat centrist Joe Manchin to craft a compromise bill with Republicans. But McConnell and others had also rejected it.

Republican lawmakers in politically important U.S. states passed new voting restrictions following the 2020 election which saw record turnout.

State legislatures across the country are passing a wave of anti-election laws based on the same repeatedly refuted lies that led to an attack on our nation’s Capitol, the White House press secretary said, Jen Psaki, referring to the January 6 attack on the US Congress by Trump supporters.

They put these laws in place because they didn’t like the result and they continued to perpetuate a lie about the election result, Psaki said.

At least 14 states have enacted 22 new laws that restrict access to voting in response to the 2020 Bidens election victory with record turnout.

Trump continues to claim without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen, even as courts have dismissed his fraud claims in key states for lack of evidence.

The Republican refusal to allow even the For the People Act debate would be seen for what it is, a resounding endorsement of former President Trump’s conspiracy theories and his attacks on our elections, on reality itself. same, said Senator Martin Heinrich, a Democrat.

The Senate’s failure to debate the bill will amplify discussions in Washington over revising Senate filibuster rules to allow legislation to be raised with fewer than 60 votes.

The Senate deadlock will focus in the public debate on new voting rights legislation more closely crafted by black lawmakers in the US House of Representatives.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos