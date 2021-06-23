



UKEF has provided $12.3 billion in financial support for UK exports to 77 countries. UKEF has more than doubled the number of UK companies it has applied for over the past two years. Up to 107,000 UK jobs have been supported, and exporters have helped overcome the pandemic.

UK Export Finance (UKEF) provided $12.3 billion to support UK exports in 2020-2021, nearly triple the amount provided in the previous fiscal year, according to new annual results released today.

It is estimated that the UKEF’s financial support and rapid response during the pandemic has supported up to 107,000 UK jobs and helped UK businesses and key industries continue to rise.

A temporary Covid risk framework was introduced last April, providing departments with additional capacity to support businesses impacted by COVID-19. Through this framework, the UKEF has provided 7.3 billion aid to exporters severely disrupted by the pandemic, securing up to 71,000 UK jobs at major companies such as Nissan, easyJet and British Airways.

The UKEF also pledged in December to end support for new fossil fuel projects abroad under the Prime Minister’s Ten Plan for the Green Industrial Revolution. As part of this commitment, Export Minister Graham Stuart will announce today (23 June) at the International Trade Choice Council that UKEF has created a new Renewable Energy, Energy and Carbon Management Acquisition Team.

A team of 20 employees will ensure that UKEF has the resources needed to handle the growing business volume across sectors such as wind, solar, green hydrogen, grid resilience and decommissioning, and develops relationships between these sectors to help UK companies work on international projects will maximize your participation in .

The UKEF launched a new product last year to help more UK businesses access the funding they need to go global, including a general export facility set up to support small businesses. As a result, the number of exporters, including small businesses, accessing UKEF support has more than doubled in the past two years and will continue to grow as the UK continues to sign new free trade agreements.

Export Minister Graham Stuart said:

UKEF goes one step further when you need it most. The coronavirus has put the UK in its most economically difficult position in decades. The UKEF has been central to the government’s response and has provided $12.3 billion to support the largest UK exports in 30 years. Thanks to this support, our exporting countries have been able to continue to sell to the world through this pandemic.

We are opening up the world’s fastest growing market with a trade deal we are negotiating to help the UK recover from the pandemic as quickly as possible. Thanks to the talent and dedication of UKEF employees, businesses can now make the most of our ambitious trade policies. The UKEF, announced today by a dedicated clean growth loan facility and a new clean energy team Im, will help the economy grow stronger, fairer and greener.

Marcus Dolman, co-chair of the British Exporters Association (BExA), welcomed the results and said:

UKEF has stepped up the support it needs to keep exporters going through the pandemic. The new EDG and GEF products are already proving their value in helping UK exporters and UK jobs. The increase in UKEF’s traditional support is also encouraging. The increase in the number of supported exporters is positive.

The continued expansion of UKEF products is critical to putting the UK at the forefront of the Green Industrial Revolution. BExA looks forward to continuing to work with UKEF to develop its product range to ensure that the UK is ready to return to the world when restrictions are relaxed.

Background The UKEF 2020-21 highlights that the UKEF has delivered a record amount of business, providing $12.3 billion in financial support for UK exports to 77 countries. It applied for 549 companies in 2020-21, which more than doubled from two years ago, supporting up to 107,000 UK jobs. 79% of UKEF-funded businesses were small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with the department supporting hundreds of small export contracts per year. The smallest deal was 297 export insurance from a London-based recruiting company exporting to the United States. To support businesses impacted by COVID-19, we have introduced the Temporary Covid Risk Framework (TCRF), which has provided 7.3 billion cases of aid. For the construction of two monorail lines in Cairo, it carried out the largest civil infrastructure project ever, at $1.7 billion, supporting the first export of UK-built trains over a 12-year period. New export development assurances, including Ford, Nissan, Subsea 7, Rolls Royce, easyJet and British Airways, have supported up to 76,000 jobs, providing 7.6 billion assistance to major exporters. We have launched a new product to help UK small business exporters take advantage of trading opportunities through the General Export Facility and Standard Buyer Loan Guarantee. It is the most racially diverse department in Whitehall, with 31% of UKEF employees identified as being of ethnic background. UKEF information

UK Export Finance is the UK’s export credit agency and government department, working with international trade departments as an integral part of its strategy and operations.

Founded in 1919, the company exists to ensure that viable UK exports do not fail due to lack of finance in the private market. It provides finance and insurance to exporters to close, fulfill, and receive consideration for export contracts.

UKEF’s support is provided commercially in partnership with over 100 private sector providers, and the department charges taxpayers premiums over time to cover costs and risks while operating with no net cost.

