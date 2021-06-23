US Fed bank stress tests pave way for stock buyback and dividend windfall





A combined file photo shows Wells Fargo, Citibank, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs from Reuters archives. REUTERS / File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) – The nation’s largest lenders are set to start issuing up to $ 130 billion in dividends and share buybacks starting next month after the U.S. Federal Reserve takes them given what should be a good health check on Thursday, analysts said.

The Fed will release the results of its “stress tests,” an annual health check introduced in the aftermath of the 2009 financial crisis to see how banks would fare in a hypothetical extreme economic downturn on Thursday.

Due to pandemic lockdowns, lenders survived an actual economic crash last year that was in many ways more extreme than the Fed’s imagined scenario. The slowdown prompted the regulator to issue emergency regulatory relief, limit bank capital distributions and perform two additional stress tests in 2020.

Thanks to the measures, along with low interest rates and government stimulus measures that have prevented loan losses, analysts expect the nation’s largest lenders to perform well on Thursday, which has leads the Fed to lift the remaining capital distribution restrictions.

“Banks entered the crisis well capitalized, played an important role in the economic response and now appear poised to reward their shareholders with significant returns on capital,” said Isaac Boltansky, director of policy research at Compass Point Research & Trading.

LIFTING EDGES

The Fed imposed additional limits on distributions of bank capital in June 2020 after a COVID-19 “sensitivity analysis” showed aggregate loan losses of 34 major banks could reach $ 700 billion, with some lenders falling in below the minimum capital required levels.

After banks performed well in another stress test in December, the Fed allowed them to resume share buybacks in addition to paying dividends capped at the bank’s annual net income. Read more

In March, the central bank said it plans to lift remaining restrictions for most companies after its stress tests in June, provided that banks exceed regulatory minimum capital levels.

Generally speaking, this year’s test is more severe than the 2020 scenario the Fed devised before the pandemic, which envisioned unemployment peaking at 10%, but is less severe than the December test which fixed that figure. at 12.5%. For 2021, the hypothetical unemployment rate peaks at 10.75%.

The KBW Bank Index (.BKX) is up about 25% this year, compared to a 13% gain for the S&P 500 Index, in part due to expectations that banks will pass easily.

“This is one of the positive catalysts that banking investors are looking for this year,” said David Long, analyst at Raymond James.

Fed rules allow lenders to adjust their buybacks and dividends on a quarterly basis. Since April, major lenders have issued more than $ 40 billion in debt to help fund what some analysts expect in record payments.

“The numbers are huge,” wrote Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr. According to his estimates, the six largest banks will spend, on average, 122% of their profits on buybacks and dividends in the 12 months starting in July, more than double the ratio of the previous period.

These six – Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Citigroup Inc (CN), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) will together increase payments from $ 66 billion to $ 130 billion over the next four quarters, according to Schorr’s estimates.

The banks and the Fed declined to comment.

WINNER OF WELLS?

Wells Fargo, which has built capital faster than its competitors in part due to a Fed cap on its balance sheet, is expected to post the biggest increase in payments – spending an additional $ 19 billion over the next 12 months according to Schorr’s estimates.

In total, the country’s fourth-largest lender could pay 167% of profits compared to just 28% in the previous 12 months, according to Schorr’s estimates.

While the windfall salaries will appeal to shareholders, they are likely to anger Washington Democrats, who want the banks to use their money to help ordinary Americans.

“The pressure in the future will be on how to make the (…) test more difficult,” wrote Jaret Seiberg, analyst at the Cowen Washington Research Group.

Reporting by David Henry, Pete Schroeder and Michelle Price; Editing by Andrea Ricci

