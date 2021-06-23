UK exporters receive more than 12 billion in government funding.





UK exporters have received more than £12 billion in state financial aid to help Britain continue to trade with the rest of the world through Brexit and the pandemic.

UK Export Finance, the government’s export credit agency, provided UK companies with the highest level of financial support in 30 years from 12 months to the end of March, according to an annual report released on Wednesday. That’s close to three times what it was in the previous fiscal year, helping exports to 77 countries.

The agency aims to support viable UK exports through loan guarantees, insurance and direct lending to support success, fulfillment and payments for international businesses with gaps in private sector supply.

UKEF has provided more than £7 billion in aid to businesses affected by the pandemic like Rolls-Royce, Ford, easyJet and British Airways, blending trade assurance and insurance to encourage private sector lending to exporters .

It also helped exporters facing Brexit risks. For example, the automaker offered a £480 million guarantee on a £600m commercial loan in March 2021 after it went out of business in the UK.

UK exporters, especially small businesses, have complained about the wide range of practices and costs incurred by doing business with the EU since Brexit.

Many also warned that the trade deals the government has signed have so far yielded little profit and have instead forced them to rebalance operations and move production and distribution abroad.

Export Minister Graham Stewart said: “Through the trade deals we are negotiating, we are opening the world’s fastest growing market so that the UK can recover from the pandemic as quickly as possible.”

Support through finance and guarantees was provided to 549 companies, which more than doubled in the past two years.

The agency has also undertaken the largest civil infrastructure project ever, with a £1.7 billion guarantee to build two monorail lines and provide trains to Cairo. This was the first such export in 12 years.

The exporting agency now plans to expand its business scope, focusing on zero carbon initiatives.

Stewart said on Wednesday that the UKEF will form a renewable energy, energy and carbon management team to take over activities in sectors such as wind, solar, green hydrogen, grid resilience and decommissioning. UKEF has also committed to ending support for new fossil fuel projects abroad.

Last year, the UKEF launched a new initiative to encourage post-Brexit trade and give small businesses access to new trade agreements.

This allows exporters to apply for larger loans to the UK’s five high-end banks with an 80% guarantee that they can use to cover their export-related expenses and expand their business operations.

Marcus Dolman, co-chair of the British Exporters’ Association, said these new products are “already demonstrating value for supporting UK exporters and UK jobs”.

