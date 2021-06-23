EU citizens living in the UK will receive a 28-day notice if they miss the status deadline. Brexit





Tens of thousands of EU citizens living in the UK will receive an official 28-day notice if they do not apply for post-Brexit settlement status within a week, the government has warned.

The notice directs you to submit an application or risk outcome, including loss of health care and employment rights.

On Wednesday 30 June (Wednesday), a week before the EU Settlement Plan deadline, home offices are redoubled their efforts to reach people who don’t know about the rule change, including vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children in day care.

Immigration Minister Kevin Foster said the deadline has not been extended despite the surge in applications and is currently running from 10,000 to 12,000 per day. Simply put, extending the deadline isn’t a solution that reaches out to those who haven’t applied yet, he said, will only create more uncertainty as we’re in a lower position to be asked to extend it again.

However, EU citizens who have not applied by the deadline will not see social welfare benefits stopped from July 1, and the Ministry of the Interior has promised to be flexible and tolerant.

The Ministry of Interior has received 5.6 million settlement status applications from EU citizens, including some iterations. Officials have revealed a backlog of 400,000 that could take by the end of the summer to process.

1.5 million helpline calls and 500,000 help requests through online inquiries represent a movement on an unprecedented scale and the challenges many are facing.

To accommodate those who have been unable to make decisions for months, the government will issue credible support certificates to all applicants as proof that they have access to their jobs or leases, Foster said. It can also be used to access the NHS. People won’t lose their benefits next week, Foster told Senate committee members.

Briefing reporters on Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs said it would work with individuals to find reasons not to apply, rather than deport them.

There are people who well set up who can get support and guide them to fill out an application, but I know that there may be people who still can’t make an application after 28 days. To understand why, they are again applying to apply with them, the official said.

However, the flexible approach is not expected to be permanent, and immigration regulations require EU citizens who apply late to provide a reasonable justification not to apply. Among those set to be issued with a 28-day notice are EU citizens who cannot prove their labor rights to be identified by immigration enforcement teams that check their employers.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the NHS will continue to provide people with proof of application and urgent care will never be denied.

Employers or landlords are not required to do retroactive checks on their workers, and warned that those who reject future workers or tenants because they have not yet been granted official status after Brexit could be sued for discrimination.

The new rules were introduced as a result of the UK leaving the EU and are designed to protect people already living in the UK when Brexit came into force on January 1 of this year, and UK citizens already settling in the EU.

The Interior Ministry raised the issue with the EU ambassador on Tuesday, concerned that British nationals in some EU countries, including Bulgaria, Italy and Portugal, are facing issues related to reciprocal residence.

Part of the government’s policy is driven by the Brexit pledge to restore border control and reduce immigration.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos