China condemns last transit of US warships through Taiwan Strait

The US Navy guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur patrols the Philippine Sea in this file photo from August 15, 2013. REUTERS / US Navy / Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Declan Barnes / Handout via Reuters / Files

TAIPEI, June 23 (Reuters) – China on Wednesday condemned the United States as the region’s greatest “creator of security risks” after a US warship once again crossed the sensitive waterway between Taiwan of China.

The US Navy’s 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a “routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Tuesday in accordance with international law.

“The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command said its forces monitored the ship throughout its passage and warned it.

“The American side is intentionally playing the same old tricks and creating problems and disrupting things in the Taiwan Strait,” he said.

This “fully shows that the United States is the greatest creator of regional security risks, and we are resolutely opposed to it.”

Taiwan’s defense ministry said the ship had sailed north through the strait and “the situation was normal.”

The same ship passed through the strait a month ago, prompting China to accuse the United States of threatening peace and stability.

The latest mission comes about a week after Taiwan said 28 Chinese Air Force planes, including nuclear-capable fighters and bombers, entered the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). from Taiwan, the largest incursion reported to date.

The incident follows the release by the leaders of the Group of Seven of a joint statement berating China for a series of problems and stressing the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, China comments as a “defamation”.

The US Navy conducts such operations in the Taiwan Strait every month or so.

The United States, like most countries, does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwanese democracy, but is its largest international donor and a major arms dealer.

Military tensions between Taiwan and Beijing have increased over the past year, with Taipei complaining that China is repeatedly sending its air force into Taiwan’s air defense zone.

Report by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Lincoln Feast.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos