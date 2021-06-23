Brexit: Britain’s decision to leave the EU five years ago will help the country recover from COVID-19, PM says. UK News





If Britain decides to leave the EU five years ago, it could “seize” its true potential when Britain recovers from the epidemic, Boris Johnson said.

Five years after the UK voted to leave the bloc as a result of the bladed referendum, the prime minister has said Brexit will spur jobs and renewals across the UK as the country rebuilds post-COVID-19.

Savanta ComRes comes according to a survey that found the UK remained more divided than ever at Brexit.

If the referendum resumes today, Remain will narrow the win from 51% to 49%.

On 23 June 2016, 51.9% of voters were in favor of leaving the EU and 48.1% wanted to remain.

Image: The UK left the single market at 11pm on January 31st.

In a statement to commemorate the referendum anniversary on Wednesday, the PM said his “mission” is to use the freedoms gained by Brexit to provide a more prosperous future for the British people.

“This government has done Brexit and we have already taken our money, our laws, our borders and our water back,” said Mr. Johnson, who led the Vote Vacation campaign.

“Now, as we recover from this pandemic, we will unify and level the whole of England by seizing the true potential of our regained sovereignty.

“With free ports controlling our regulations and subsidies and driving new investment, we will spur innovation, jobs and renewal in all parts of our country.

“The decision to leave the EU may now be part of our history, but our clear mission is to harness the freedoms it brings to shape a better future for our people.”

However, former pro-European deputy prime minister, Lord Heseltine, warned that leaving the bloc would leave “ominous” prospects for Britain.

Image: Boris Johnson led the vote-out campaign.

Sir Heseltin, president of the European movement, said Brexit is “very opposite” to what the country needs when it recovers from the epidemic.

“Five years later, Brexit is far from ‘complete’. It’s just started and the predictions are ominous,” he said.

“Storm clouds threaten Northern Ireland’s Good Friday peace deal.

“Now the fishery has expressed betrayal and the Australian trade deal will slowly weaken the competitiveness of British farmers over the next 15 years.

Meanwhile, the financial services industry is quietly moving its activities to Europe to escape from the continuing Brexit uncertainty.”

According to a Savanta ComRes survey, most people haven’t changed their views on the matter in the past few years, and in 2016 only 6% of Remainers said they would now choose to leave, and only 7% of those who want to change to support Remain You haven’t changed your opinion on the issue.

If the question was yes or no of the UK’s choice to rejoin the EU, more than half (51%) would be in favor of going out.

Meanwhile, a third (31%) of respondents saw Brexit as a success over five years and 34% as a failure.

More than 51% of people believe Brexit has made the country more united, and only 13% said they left a more divided country.

Chris Hopkins, director of political research at Savanta ComRes, said: “As we celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Brexit vote, this poll, like the campaign period, shows a divided nation and re-executed a referendum on the blade. .

“However, if one of these questions is raised to the British public again, those who did not vote in 2016 will likely be a key source of support for Remain/Rejoin and will always be skeptical of these potential voters. will come out

So, those still in favor of Remaining or Rejoining will have to do a lot more to convince the leavers that they made the wrong decision in 2016, rather than relying on those who didn’t vote last time.

Savanta ComRes interviewed 2,191 UK adults aged 18 and over from 18 to 20 June 2021.

Data were weighted according to age, gender, region and socio-economic group (SEG), 2016 EU referendum and 2019 general election results.

Image: Sir Heseltin says ‘storm clouds’ are gathering on Northern Ireland issue

The discovery caused an economic and political earthquake five years after Britain decided to leave Europe.

Shortly after the results were released, Prime Minister David Cameron announced his intention to resign.

The UK left the EU for the first time in 47 years at the end of January 2020, almost four years after the referendum.

When the clock struck 11 p.m., a light show lit Downing Street, a monumental day mixed with celebration and remorse across England.

The prime minister held a reception number 10 for cabinet ministers, advisers, officials, officials involved in negotiations, and supporters of the vacation campaign.

And hundreds of Brexit supporters gathered in Parliament Square for a party led by Nigel Farage.

Meanwhile in Brussels, the British flag has been removed from flagpoles outside the European Parliament.

