US and Canada meet bi-weekly over Enbridge Line 5 dispute





GRAND RAPIDS, MI The US and Canadian governments meet every two weeks to discuss how the state-ordered closure of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac complies with a 1977 treaty, according to a letter filed before a federal judge in Grand Rapids this week.

Canadian prosecutors disclosed regular high-level talks between U.S. Cabinet officials and their Canadian counterparts, in a Monday, June 21 letter to U.S. District Court Judge Janet Neff, who is presiding over a dispute between Enbridge and the ‘State of Michigan.

The filing comes after state prosecutors questioned whether formal treaty negotiations were taking place and a US State Department spokesman denied formal talks were taking place.

According to Canadian lawyers, formal discussions have resulted in a bilateral process in which representatives of the two countries meet every two weeks to address the potential closure, including in the context of the 1977 treaty.

Canada has not formally invoked the dispute provisions in the treaty, but the possibility remains, wrote Gordon Giffin, lawyer for the Canadian government.

Canada continues to believe that it would be contrary to the interests of Canada and the United States, and contrary to the intention of the Treaty, for legal proceedings relating to the closure to continue while this diplomatic process is underway, wrote Giffin.

In a May amicus brief, the Canadians called on Neff to block the state-ordered closure of Line 5 under the Straits, announced in November by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

They are also fighting the efforts of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to send a lawsuit against Enbridge to Ingham County State Court, where it was originally filed.

In a June 2 filing, Nessel asked if treaty talks were actually taking place, writing that while there have apparently been communications between officials in each government, there is no evidence that negotiations under the treaty itself are in progress.

According to Giffins’ letter, discussions have taken place between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden, as well as between Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken; Canadian Justice Minister David Lametti and US Attorney General Merrick Garland; Canadian Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra and US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; and Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Seamus ORegan and US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, former Governor of Michigan.

Although there remains the possibility of formally invoking the dispute settlement mechanism of the 1977 Treaty, it is not necessary to initiate such a procedure to conduct formal and meaningful consultations between the parties regarding the treaty, wrote. Giffin.

It is unclear to what extent the treaty talks involved Michigan state officials, if at all. A message sent to the Nessels office on Tuesday was not returned.

The controversial segment of the pipeline is currently operating illegally in the eyes of the United States after Enbridge missed the May 12 deadline to shut down the two oil lines.

Whitmer, a Democrat and close ally of President Biden, threatened to seize Enbridges’ profits from operating the pipeline in court if the company does not follow its shutdown order.

Enbridge and its allies say the aging pipeline is operating safely and that the state does not have the power to shut it down by revoking the 1953 easement signed with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources that allows the pipeline to cross the bed of the state-owned lake.

Supporters of the pipeline, including many unions, argue that Line 5 is a major energy conduit and that its closure would have negative economic effects in the United States and Canada.

Whitmer and pipeline opponents say the 68-year-old line poses a threat of an oil spill to the Great Lakes and point to a poor history of the company’s compliance with easement conditions and a track record that includes the massive spill of oil from the Kalamazoo River in 2010.

The state and Enbridge have been in mediation since April.

Enbridge is also seeking state and federal permits to construct a large utility tunnel under the Strait to house a reconstructed section of Line 5. Michigan tribes and environmental groups oppose the tunnel project, arguing that it would disrupt potentially important underwater archaeological sites and that these fossil fuel infrastructure would contribute to global climate change.

