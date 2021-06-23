US allows some rejected asylum seekers under Trump to reopen cases





WASHINGTON The Biden administration is expanding the pool of migrants who will be allowed to enter the United States to make asylum claims, in the latest effort to reduce restrictive immigration policies put in place under President Donald J. Trump.

The Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday it would begin examining migrants whose cases have been closed on Wednesday under a Trump-era program that gave border officials the power to remove claimants. asylum in Mexico to wait for their case to go through the US immigration system. The change could affect tens of thousands of people.

President Biden had already ended the program, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols. His administration this month began bringing in migrants enrolled in the program who had pending asylum claims.

In a statement, the department said the latest move was part of our continued efforts to restore safe, orderly and humane treatment to the southwest border.

While many immigration and human rights activists have praised the development, it will do little to ease the pressure on the Biden administration to stop pushing back hundreds of thousands of people. other migrants, many of whom also seek asylum, who have been barred from entering the United States. United States due to a public health rule put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats and human rights activists have long attacked the Trump program, which began in 2019 with the aim of discouraging immigrants from trying to cross the southwest border, despite the legal right to seek asylum in the USA. Many refugee claimants enrolled in the program have had their cases closed because they could not appear at their hearings in the United States when they faced perilous situations in Mexico.

By keeping migrants in unsafe conditions in Mexico, the Trump administration has ensured that many people will not be able to show up for their hearings and that their requests will be rejected, said Representatives Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and Nanette Barragn of California, both Democrats, in a joint statement. Tuesday. Mr. Thompson is the Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and Ms. Barragn is the Chair of the Border Security Sub-Committee. Making these people eligible for treatment is the right thing to do.

Rep. Michael Guest, Republican of Mississippi and member of the House Homeland Security Committee, said the decision was made hastily and without transparency.

The departments’ seemingly impulsive announcement lacked explanation, justification, or any other clue that the decision was only made after careful deliberation and consultation that is both appropriate and legally required, Mr. Guest in a letter to Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Homeland Security. secretary.

The development could affect more than 34,000 asylum-seeking migrants in the United States, according to Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, which collects immigration data.

Judy Rabinovitz, lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union, said the process would not be quick. Applicants should register and someone should tell them what they need to submit to reopen their files. And there is no guarantee that an immigration judge would grant a motion to reopen, she said, let alone grant asylum.

In another major break with the Trump administration, the Justice Department last week overturned a Trump-era immigration ruling that made it virtually impossible for people to seek asylum in the United States in due to credible fears of domestic violence or gang violence. The decision could affect hundreds of thousands of Central Americans fleeing extortion and gang recruitment and women fleeing domestic violence who have arrived in the United States since 2013.

