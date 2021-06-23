UK festival organizers say they need urgent help MPs | festival





Dozens of festivals are facing devastating consequences for their survival this summer, amid confusion within government over how $1.57 billion in post-COVID art funding will affect the sector, a congressional spending watcher said.

In a report released on Wednesday, the influential Public Accounts Committee urged the government to provide urgent assistance to organizers of outdoor events.

The inter-party committee said that the Department of Digital, Cultural, Media and Sports (DCMS) did not model the cost of underwriting the festival’s insurance, despite immediate intervention calls.

The disclosure comes in response to a growing call from Congress and the music industry across the country to consider providing insurance for festivals against the risk of cancellations. Musician and Womad organizer Peter Gabriel has urged ministers to intervene because the commercial insurer operates the mile one.

A series of events this summer has been canceled after Boris Johnson last week decided to postpone lifting the Covid-19 restrictions until July 19.

Commission Chairman Meg Hillier said the festival sector and those working in it needed urgent government help.

The pandemic has revealed how well government departments understand the sectors they oversee. DCMS may not be able to save all organizations, but is concerned about the impact of Covid-19 on organizations critical to cultural sector sound engineers, lighting, and technical support.

Governments must urgently consider non-cash aid, such as insurance reimbursement or parts of the sector, and risk not engaging in a second summer forced action with all the devastating consequences for their survival, she said.

Cultural secretary Oliver Dowden announced 11 months ago that the Cultural Restoration Fund (CRF) of 1.57 billion people was launched with the aim of rescuing up to three quarters of arts, cultural and heritage institutions and organizations at risk of financial collapse due to Covid-19. announced.

In a 20-page report examining fund distribution, the commission said DCMS management should better understand the fund’s impact on freelancers, commercial organizations, supply chain businesses and festivals.

While the report highlights the festival’s lack of non-financial support and makes tough decisions about whether the festival will risk survival ahead of this summer, the department hasn’t modeled the cost of underwriting festival compensation insurance.

The report came after a festival pilot was held at an outdoor event over the weekend to measure the impact of tests and vaccines on the spread of Covid-19.

The Download Festival saw metal fans react negatively to Covid-19 in Leicestershire without having to cover their faces or practice social distancing. Capacity has been greatly reduced from 111,000 general attendees to approximately 10,000 people.

Latitude, run by Festival Republic, the company behind the download pilot, announced on Friday that it will run from July 22 to July 25 in Suffolk.

However, Lake District event Kendal Calling canceled the 2021 edition, which was scheduled to take place July 29-August 31, with headliners including Stereophonics and Dizzee Rascal, citing a lack of government guidance.

Other festivals scheduled for June and July have been canceled or postponed after Johnson’s announcement last week.

The Black Deer festival in Kent, the Noisily festival in Leicestershire and the Kubix festival in Sunderland, which were scheduled to be hosted by Van Morrison at the end of June, have also been canceled.

A former Conservative party secretary told the Commons on Tuesday about fears that data about a large-scale testing event would not be made public because it showed that it could safely take place on June 21.

Mark Harper, chairman of the containment-sensitive Covid Recovery Group, said test events held at sports, music and other venues did not trigger a Covid-19 outbreak and he suspects that in some circumstances the figures from the event research program are fantastically positive. . I was confused as to why the numbers were not disclosed

When the government doesn’t publish something it’s because of its bad news and trying to hide it.

I have very strong suspicions that this dataset is fantastically positive. It should be ready for publication as it should have been ready for last week when Phase 4 was announced, he said.

The Labor Party raised concerns about the whereabouts of data collected from events, including the FA Cup final, and asked if there were any secrets.

The reason the government speaks to the public, speaks to the industry, and doesn’t tell the results is that everyone who has invested their time and money in organizing and hosting test events and those who depend on this program want to see the results. Culture Minister, Joe Stevens.

Culture Minister Nigel Huddleston dismissed their concerns. Some of the conspiracy theories about this aren’t scary.

We’ve already said that if there were significant concerns, we would have made sure the information was in the public domain, which was a responsible thing to do.

A DCMS spokesperson said the government would consider requests for insurance policy changes that may be necessary once the restrictions are lifted. More help is coming after the $300 million increase in the Cultural Restoration Fund in the budget, and we continue to explore whether additional support, including securing insurance, may be needed when the cultural sector reopens, she said.

