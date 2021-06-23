US to Investigate Unspoken Trauma from Residential Schools | Native Americans





The U.S. government will investigate the troubled legacy of Native American residential schools and work to uncover the truth about the loss of life and the lasting consequences of the institutions that, over decades, have forced hundreds of thousands of children to leave their families and communities.

US Home Secretary Deb Haaland has asked the department to prepare a report detailing available historical documents regarding federal boarding school programs, with a focus on potential cemeteries or burial sites.

The Home Office will address the intergenerational impact of residential schools to shed light on the unspoken traumas of the past, no matter how difficult, Haaland said in a secretariat note. I know this process will be long and difficult. I know this process will be painful. It will not undo the grief and loss we feel. But it is only by recognizing the past that we can work towards a future that all are proud to embrace.

Haaland announced the review Tuesday in remarks to the National Congress of American Indian at the groups mid-year conference.

Beginning with the Indian Civilization Act of 1819, the United States enacted laws and policies to establish and support residential schools across the country. For over 150 years, Indigenous children have been removed from their communities and placed in assimilationist residential schools.

Haaland spoke about the federal government’s attempts to eradicate tribal identity, language and culture and how that past has continued to manifest itself through long-standing trauma, cycles of violence and abuse, premature death, mental disorders and drug addiction.

The recent discovery of the remains of children buried at the site of what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school has heightened interest in this legacy in Canada and the United States.

In Canada, more than 150,000 First Nations children were required to attend publicly funded Christian schools as part of a program to assimilate them into society. They were forced to convert to Christianity and were not allowed to speak their language. Many have been beaten and verbally assaulted, and up to 6,000 are believed to have died.

After reading about anonymous graves in Canada, Haaland told the story of his own family in a recent opinion piece published by the Washington Post.

Many Americans may be alarmed to learn that the United States has a habit of removing Indigenous children from their families in an attempt to eradicate our culture and erase us as a people, she wrote. It is a story that we must learn from if our country is to recover from this tragic time.

She continued: I am the product of these horrible policies of assimilation. My maternal grandparents were stolen from their families when they were only eight years old and were forced to live away from their parents, culture and community until they were 13. Many children like them never made it home.

Haaland cited statistics from the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, which reported that in 1926, more than 80% of Indigenous school-aged children attended boarding schools run either by the federal government or by religious organizations. In addition to providing resources and raising awareness, the coalition has worked to compile additional research on residential schools and the deaths that many say are sorely lacking.

Home Office officials said that in addition to trying to shed light on the loss of residential school life, they would work to protect burial sites associated with schools and consult with tribes on the best way of doing it while respecting families and communities.

The agency staff report is due April 1.

In her remarks on Tuesday, Haaland recounted the story of her grandmother loaded onto a train with other children from her village and sent to boarding school. She said many families have been haunted for too long by the dark history of these institutions and that the agency has a responsibility to recover this history.

We need to find out the truth about the loss of human life and the lasting consequences of these schools, she said.

