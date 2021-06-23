The second house is a serious injustice, but the British government encourages them | George Monbio





How great would our housing crisis be if not for a second home? It’s a question that almost no one wants to ask in public life. Not to mention the answer. But it becomes more urgent every day.

Just because it’s a second home doesn’t mean you keep renting it to another house. I mean property that is used as a private vacation home or as a place to stay while working from home. In other words, it is a luxury that deprives others of their necessities.

Before the pandemic, government statistics showed that 772,000 households in the UK had a second home. Of these, 495,000 were in England. The actual number of second homes is higher because some households have more than one. My rough estimate is a little over 550,000. Since then, Covid, Brexit, and the perception that airbnb can generate extravagant returns by having a second home on Airbnb has sparked a gold rush.

Far from trying to contain this craze, the government has provided subsidies and tax breaks to second homeowners. If you rent for a furnished holiday rental for some part of the year (you can use it for 140 days, but you only have to rent for 70 days), you no longer have to pay city council taxes, but you can register as a business rate payer instead. . . Then apply for a 100% small business rate discount and cancel your entire bill. So, while all other types of homes are taxed, the second home is tax-free if executed properly.

Hospitality and leisure businesses registered as business rates under the Restart Grant Scheme can receive gifts of up to 18,000. This is in addition to closed business closure payments (up to 9,000), small business grants of 10,000, and retail, hospitality and leisure grants (an additional 10,000). The stamp duty holiday also applies to the purchase of a second home, which can save you up to 15,000. Every sinew in the country should reward and rebuke those who take away other people’s homes.

All of this further fueled massive spending. In scenic areas on the coast and inland, locals report that buying a home has become impossible. In the past year, rural prices have risen by an astonishing 14%. That’s twice the price of a city house.

The result is community death. A survey conducted in Devon this month found villages with two-thirds to 95 percent of properties being second homes. Three villagers remain in a village in Pembrokeshire. Last month, Cornwall had over 10,000 properties listed on Airbnb for vacationers, but only 62 properties were available for rent to permanent residents on Rightmove. More than 500 people are considered homeless in the Newquay area alone. Residents surf on the couches while tourists surf.

Homelessness and housing needs that occur in one place may also appear in another. If people can’t find a home they want to live in, they’re forced to move, and they can end up on the less attractive borough’s housing list. As people bump into each other along the chain, churned demand can ripple through the entire housing sector.

The environmental impact is also huge. If you own two houses, you’ll need to build another house to accommodate the furniture you’ve moved home to. In other words, we doubled the area of ​​​​the house. Wealthy people in the Shire, who rightfully oppose Boris Johnson’s proposal to break the programming laws, may ask themselves if he’s helped create a problem that he erroneously claims to be solved.

So, how many housing crises are caused by a second home? Well, it depends on the crisis you mean. Let’s start with the most extreme expression: homelessness. According to one estimate, there are 288,000 households in the UK who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. So in this measure we find something truly obscene. There are about twice as many second homes as there are homeless households.

Of course, this is not the whole story. There are 1.6 million households on the social housing waiting list. Now that the Covid eviction ban has been lifted, the level of unmet needs could be even higher.

But just as homelessness is an extreme and prominent symptom of a much bigger problem, so is the second assumption. We need to build a lot more social housing, but the underlying reason for high house prices is not a shortage of supply. The number of homes in the UK is growing faster than the number of households and now has more bedrooms per capita than ever before. The problem is a very unequal distribution of space. Homes are cheap because they are used by landlords and speculators as an investment and purchasing power. Government statistics show that even if 300,000 new homes are built each year over 20 years, home prices will only be 6% lower than they actually are.

In all cases, what we need is effective politics. We, as a nation, can decide that vacation pay is important enough to make others homeless or drive demand for new housing elsewhere. After all, we need holidays, and coastal and scenic communities want income from tourists. But good policies don’t happen on their own. As we suggested in our Lands for Many Reports, local authorities should be able to determine how many of the houses in a village or village should be designated as permanent residence, and how many houses can be vacationed on. An existing or anticipated second home requires a planning permit for use change.

In Wales, local authorities can double the tax rate on a second home. However, while this power is contained in Westminster law, it does not apply to the rest of the UK. Nevertheless, its use is limited as a second homeowner has discovered that they can register as a business and receive compensation for this without paying anything at all. We need a progressive property tax that is based on the value the owner has to pay, not the tenant. And the second home should be taxed at a much higher rate.

So why isn’t this urgent issue on the political agenda? Well, partly because almost everyone prominent in public life, including many MPs, editors, and senior journalists, seems to own a second home. This is how we end up with a cruel and divided nation. Wealth creates poverty and greed replaces need. It’s not enough to counter Johnson’s attack on programming. We also have to fight severe injustice.

