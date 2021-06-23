US seizes internet domains linked to Iranian government





The Iranian government website presstv.com was seized on Tuesday by US authorities. Tehran has condemned previous US website seizures as illegal. Photo: Agence France-Presse / Getty Images Updated June 22, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET

WASHINGTON More than 30 web domains linked to the Iranian regime were seized by US agencies on Tuesday, a US government official said.

The United States seized sites operated by PressTV, a government channel, as well as social media channels affiliated with Iran-backed militias in Iraq. The seizures come as the Biden administration is in the midst of negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program and follows the election of a new president who has rebuffed calls from Washington to restrict support for proxies fighting in the region.

Visitors to the affected websites were greeted with a banner stating that the domains had been seized by the US government as part of enforcement action taken by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the government in Tehran condemned previous seizures of Iranian websites as illegal and part of a campaign of influence against Iran. .

The notice of seizure cites several legal justifications for the action, including civil and criminal confiscation laws, as well as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which grants the president the power to regulate international trade in response to threats against the security of the United States.

Over the past year, the Justice Department has seized dozens of regime-related websites, most notably in October when the United States seized Internet domain names used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the elite military unit designated by the United States as a terrorist group for its role in managing Iran’s foreign proxies. Among the proxy sites targeted by the United States last year and again on Tuesday: Iraq-based militia Kataib Hezbollah.

The United States may seize the Sites because they use Internet infrastructure in the United States or owned by United States-based companies. The Department of Commerce is involved in operations as its Bureau of Industry and Security division is responsible for export controls.

Write to Byron Tau at [email protected] and Ian Talley at [email protected]

