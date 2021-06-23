Oil hits two-year high on US stocks





Brent hits $ 75.64, its highest level since October 2018 The July 1 OPEC + meeting is expected to discuss further easing of restrictions.

MELBOURNE, June 23 (Reuters) – Oil topped $ 75 a barrel on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since late 2018, after an industry report on U.S. crude inventories bolstered the outlook market tightening as travel picks up in Europe and North America.

The American Petroleum Institute reported that crude inventories fell 7.2 million barrels more than expected, two market sources said. The official Energy Information Administration inventory figures are expected at 14:30 GMT.

Brent crude rose 81 cents, or 1.1%, to $ 75.62 in 0824, after hitting its highest level since October 2018 at $ 75.64. US West Texas Intermediate added 49 cents, or 0.7%, to $ 73.34 and is near its highest since October 2018.

“The uptrend is picking up momentum,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. “Overnight, the API created a bullish environment.”

Brent has gained more than 45% this year, supported by supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and as easing restrictions on coronaviruses boost demand. Some oil industry executives are even talking about a return of crude to $ 100. Read more

“Underlying demand in the physical market means that any downward correction will remain shallow and short,” said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at OANDA brokerage.

OPEC and its allies, known collectively as OPEC +, meet on July 1. They discussed a further unwinding of last year’s record production cuts from August, but no decision has been made on the exact volumes, two OPEC + sources said on Tuesday. Read more

Global demand is expected to increase further in the second half of the year, although OPEC + also faces the prospect of an increase in Iranian supply. Read more

A weaker US dollar also helped prop up oil, making crude cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; edited by Richard Pullin

