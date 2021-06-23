Reimbursement and Aviva, UK Rent Refund After Rent Lookup | feeling





Thousands of tenants can get their unfair rent refunds and buy freehold titles in real estate at a discount after competitive watchers crack down on property developers.

Persimmon Homes and Aviva have agreed to offer refunds after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found problematic evidence that rental homeowners and potential buyers were overcharged and misled by the UK’s largest homebuilder.

Aviva, an insurance group that has invested in developers’ freeholds, has agreed to remove rent conditions it considers unfair and repay homeowners whose rents have doubled.

Persimmon will offer rental homeowners the opportunity to purchase freeholds of real estate at a discount, and will reimburse some homeowners who have purchased freeholds.

Homebuilders have also agreed to extend the period offered in an exchange agreement after a potential buyer has reserved the property due to concerns that the short time limit could pressure the buyer to make a purchase that he or she cannot afford if given more time to consider. I did.

A watchdog investigation into unfair rentals last October revealed that rental homeowners and potential buyers were trapped by developers who were offering misleading terms and charging excessive fees.

The CMA has identified a variety of abuses, including homeowners having to pay rising land rents, and in some cases, people who double every decade are struggling to sell their homes. Some prospective rental homebuyers have found it misleading that turning a rental hold into a free hold would be cheaper, but that the cost increased by thousands of pounds with little or no warning.

The study focused on the UK’s largest homebuilders, with investigations underway for Barratt, Taylor Wimpey and Countryside. If you do not agree with the regulator, you can take legal action.

CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said the voluntary action agreed by Persimmon and Aviva is a real win for thousands of tenants.

For too long, people have been locked into their homes and struggled to sell or face unexpectedly high prices to buy freeholds. Now they can breathe a sigh of relief because they know things will get better, he said.

It is good that Aviva and Persimmon have responded positively to the investigation, allowing the landlord to address these issues. But our work is not over. We now expect other home developers and investors to follow Aviva and Persimmon’s lead. If not, you may be subject to legal action.

